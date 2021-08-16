Tennis star Naomi Osaka said she will donate her tournament winnings from the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati to help the victims of the Haiti earthquake that struck the island country on Saturday.

Naomi Osaka: Half-Japanese, Half-Haitian Tennis Star

Naomi Osaka once again used her social media presence and the online platform to help create change and put the direst situations in the forefront.

The devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday prompted Osaka's move. The said earthquake caused severe damage to the impoverished country. The catastrophic quake killed more than 1,200 individuals.

According to Tennis.com, Naomi Osaka quickly noticed the situation and acted by announcing that her entire prize money at this week's upcoming Western & Southern Open would proceed directly towards relief efforts in the damaged island country.

Osaka wrote on Twitter: "Really hurts to see all the devastation that's going on in Haiti. I'm about to play a tournament this week and I'll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors' blood is strong we'll keep rising."

Really hurts to see all the devastation that’s going on in Haiti, and I feel like we really can’t catch a break. I’m about to play a tournament this week and I’ll give all the prize money to relief efforts for Haiti. I know our ancestors blood is strong we’ll keep rising 🇭🇹❤️🙏🏾 — NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) August 14, 2021

The world-ranked No. 2, who was holding a Japanese flag beside her name in the Womens' Tennis Association rankings, is also half Haitian. Osaka's father, Leonard Francois, was a native of the island country.

In her past performances, based on her career, Osaka's will to win had taken up a notch when she's playing for far bigger things than a trophy.

During the U.S. Open last year, Osaka wore face masks representing the lives taken due to police brutality. Afterward, she ended up claiming her third major at the end of the tournament.

In her latest tournament in Cincinnati, Naomi Osaka was seeded as No. 2 ranked but picked as the favorite to win the match.

READ NEXT: Manny Pacquiao Says He May Retire After Yordenis Ugas Fight: 'This Might Be My Last Fight'

Naomi Osaka's Personal Struggles

It would be the first tournament for Naomi Osaka after she fell short in claiming a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Osaka exited the Olympics after losing in straight sets against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova.

The host country's biggest name, Osaka, ended her Tokyo bid in the third round of the women's singles tennis competition, scoring 6-1, 6-4.

Osaka struggled against the young tennis player from Czech despite her outstanding performance in the first and second rounds of the tournament in Tokyo.

Before the Tokyo Games, Osaka struggled for a couple of months. However, she came to the Olympics refreshed and happy based on her own words. She had time for self-recovery when she withdrew from the French Open after announcing that she would not participate in any press conferences related to the tournament.

Naomi Osaka revealed that she had been struggling with depression and anxiety. The 23-year-old tennis star has decided to skip Wimbledon to focus on her health and wellness.

READ MORE: Jamaica Gold Medal Athlete Tracks Down Woman Who Saved Him From Missing Olympic Final

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Earthquake in Haiti Kills Hundreds - From ABC News