[BREAKING] US President Joe Biden's Nation Address August 26 Comes After Dozens US Troops Were Killed During Kabul Attack

U.S. President Joe Biden decided to address the nation at exactly 5:00 p.m. ET this August 26 after reports confirmed that the deadly attack near the Kabul airport in Afghanistan killed dozens of stranded U.S. troops.

According to Reuters' latest report, the Taliban suddenly attacked the crowded gates of Kabul in a suicide bomb attack this Thursday, Aug. 26. Aside from the 12 deceased American soldiers, many Afghanistan residents were also killed after the surprising attack.

The latest violent activity of the attackers now adds to the pressure of completing the U.S. troops' evacuation deadline, which is scheduled this coming Aug. 31.

Since some American soldiers are stationed near the Kabul airport, the current U.S. leader decided to address the Afghanistan issue earlier.

U.S. President Joe Biden To Address the Nation

According to CNBC's latest report, Biden decided to adjust his daily White House briefing with the U.S. Press Secretary Jen Psaki, which is now rescheduled for 5:45 p.m., Aug. 26.

NPR reported that the adjustment happened after two suicide bomb attacks near the Kabul airport, later followed by gunfire attacks.

On the other hand, one of the U.S. government officials, who was not named, claimed that the latest violent activities were conducted by the Taliban, the Islamic State group in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Gen. Kenneth McKenzie said that although the attacks were not blamed on the ISIS-K, he still warns that the group's possible threat is real.

"A number of others are being treated for wounds. We also know that a number of Afghans fell victim to this heinous attack," said Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the loved ones and teammates of all those killed and injured," he added.

Republicans Now Criticizing Biden

MarketWatch reported that U.S. Republican lawmakers said that with the recent deaths of the nation's American troops in Afghanistan, Biden is clearly unfit to be the country's commander-in-chief.

Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York said that the American leader has blood on his hands because of his incompetence as a commander-in-chief. Aside from her, Rep. Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin also joins the critics of Biden, saying that the recent deaths are the result of the incompetent withdrawal plan of the U.S. president.

