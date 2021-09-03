The NBA post-season trades continue and the latest team to drop the bomb was the Brooklyn Nets that agreed to a deal with veteran forward Paul Millsap.

According to The Score, The Athletic's Shams Charania noted that the agent of Paul Millsap confirmed that they have agreed to a deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

The 36-year-old forward was linked to multiple teams in NBA prior to his signing with the Nets. The teams which lined up for the service of the four-time All-Star included the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Clippers, and the Chicago Bulls.

In his previous four seasons, Millsap played with the Western Conference contender, Denver Nuggets, where his production has dropped. The NBA veteran averaged 9 points, 4.7 boards, and 0.9 steals over 56 appearances in 2020-21, as he transitioned himself into going off the bench as a reserve.

Despite showing some signs of slowing down on the offensive end, Paul Millsap remained one of the league's most effective defenders. During the 2020-21 season, Millsap finished with a steal percentage of 2.2 percent and block percentage of 3 percent, which was around his career average.

Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets ranked as the 22nd team in defensive efficiency and 27th in steals per game during the 2020-21 campaign. The addition of the 6"8 forward Paul Millsap would provide the Brooklyn Nets with depth on the frontcourt after the departure of Jeff Green during free agency.

Brooklyn Nets Lead Candidate to Sign LaMarcus Aldridge After He Receives Medical Clearance

A couple of hours after the tweet of Shams Charania, confirming that Paul Millsap has agreed to join the Nets, the Athletic's reporter added extra flavor and shared a new scoop that LaMarcus Aldridge has received clearance in returning to play and the Brooklyn Nets was the top team to re-sign him from retirement.

The 36-year-old Aldridge retired on April 15 following a relapse of his heart condition known as the Wolff-Parkinson-White (WPW) Syndrome. The case of LaMarcus Aldridge was a rare congenital condition that causes a rapid heartbeat and could lead to serious heart problems. Aldridge left the Lakers game on April 10 and did not return.

Meanwhile, after being released by the San Antonio Spurs, Aldridge joined the Brooklyn Nets on March 28. In his five starts with the Nets, LaMarcus Aldridge averaged 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists. He made a significant impact in just 27 minutes of action per game.

Aldridge earlier said that normally when he gets on the court, he would go into a regular rhythm as his heart rate increases. He noted that he had never been out of rhythm in a game until "it was out of rhythm for a Lakers game."

The next day, LaMarcus Aldridge noted that he checked himself into a local hospital. Five days later, after missing two games, he had announced his retirement in an emotional statement.

