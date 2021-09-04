The former U.S. president, Donald Trump, is well-known as a leader who never bothers to say what's on his mind. Even after his term, he is still getting involved in some political discussions of the United States government.   

Donald Trump's 2021 Labor Day Message 'FIX 2020 FIRST' Appears Despite Social Media Ban
Now, it seems like he is not done yet when it comes to sharing his opinions and beliefs as he released a three-word statement this 2021 Labor Day. According to The Daily Mail UK's latest report, another viral statement of Trump was seen in an email message of Save America PAC. 

"FIX 2020 FIRST" said the former American leader in the email message. On the other hand, the "Donate To Save America" is still at the bottom of the message so that interested individuals can send some donations to the leadership PAC, which the recent U.S. president himself specifically created. 

On the other hand, Save America PAC's email messages also serve as the main communication channel of Donald Trump since he is still banned from using Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms. 

Donald Trump 2021 Labor Day Message's Meaning 

As of the moment, Trump hasn't specified what his message is referring to. Many critics said they don't have any idea what the problem he wanted to fix back in 2020. 

However, various enthusiasts said that the latest Labor Day message of the past U.S. leader could be referring to the election accusation against the current U.S. President Joe Biden. 

Trump and his supporters are still claiming that Biden stole the position from the former leader. 

"This election is about great voter fraud, fraud that has never been seen like this before. It's about poll watchers who were not allowed to watch," said Donald Trump back in December 2020. 

"So illegal. It's about ballots that poured in and nobody but a few knew where they came from. ... It's about the machinery that was defective, machinery that was stopped," added the iconic American leader.  

Trump's Labor Day Statements are Not Unusual 

The statements of Trump during Labor Days are not uncommon since he already released some words, which many people find unsettling, way back in 2020. 

CNN Edition reported that during his 2020 Labor Day speech, he said some statements targeting Biden, nuclear weapons, and COVID-19 vaccines. But, most of his opinions about Joe are usually negative. 

Since he is still not over with his loss, it seems like he would still share his thoughts on the next 2022 Labor Day.  

