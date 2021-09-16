Officials from France on Thursday canceled a gala celebrating the French and U.S. relations over Joe Biden's submarine deal with Australia.

The cancellation was confirmed by an official from France. The gala, "240th Anniversary of the Battle of the Capes," was scheduled on Friday at the French Embassy in Washington D.C. and a French Frigate in Baltimore.

The said gathering was meant to celebrate the French navy's aid to America's fight for independence in 1781, The Hill reported.

Following the snub, France's top naval officer who went to the United States to celebrate the French-U.S. relations will travel back to Paris early.

French Officials Called Joe Biden's Submarine Deal With Australia a "Stab in the Back"

The cancellation of the celebration for the French-U.S. relations happened after a new tri-lateral security partnership between the United States, United Kingdom, and Australia was announced on Wednesday, to help Australia combat the Chinese aggression in the region.

The alliance also plans to launch an 18-month review on how Australia can best obtain nuclear-powered submarines, ending the country's $90 billion deal with France to replace their aging submarines.

Apart from the nuclear-powered submarines, the three countries who forged alliances would also discuss and trade information on technological advancements in certain areas including artificial intelligence and long-range strike capabilities.

"It's really a stab in the back. We had established a relationship of Trust with Australia, this trust has been betrayed," French Foreign Minister Jean Yves Le Drian said in a radio interview on Thursday. Le Drian added that he was "very angry and bitter" about the alliance of the three countries, contending that the movement was not supposed to be done by allies with each other.

The French foreign minister also said that the movement also reflects the "sudden and unforeseeable decision" that former President Trump did when he was exasperated with Europe.

Meanwhile, E.U.'s high representative for foreign affairs, Josep Borrell expressed his disappointment on Joe Biden's alliance between the U.K. and Australia, contending that he was not made aware of the alliance, and he was only informed through the media.

"This alliance we have only just been made aware and we weren't even consulted," Borrell said, adding that he assumed that the alliance was not brought together overnight and was worked for quite a while.

Jen Psaki Says Joe Biden to Speak with French President Emmanuel Macron

Despite the anger and snub French officials expresses, White House press secretary Jen Psaki underscored on Thursday that the United States still values its relationship with France.

Psaki went on saying that President Biden was scheduled to talk with French President Emmanuel Macron "soon." However, the press secretary did further on the details of the said meeting.

When asked about how French officials compared President Joe Biden to former President Donald Trump, the White House Press Secretary underscored that the chief executive "doesn't think about it much," adding that Biden is focused to maintain the nation's relationship with France, U.K., and Australia.

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken also assured France on Thursday, saying in his remarks after he met with Australian foreign and defense ministries, that France is U.S.' vital partner.

