President Joe Biden on Wednesday showed his support to General Mark Milley amid the China secret phone calls allegations the chairman of the Joints Chief of Staff is facing following the upcoming release of the book entitled "Peril."

During a briefing outside the White House on Wednesday, Biden said that he has a "great confidence" with General Milley after he was asked by a reporter following his closing remarks.

Footage of Biden's comments also showed that an official present in the gathering tried to stop the reporter who was asking the president about his stand on the allegations against General Milley.

BIDEN: "I have great confidence in General Milley" pic.twitter.com/WAj4vIKrtM — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 15, 2021

Biden's comments came as Republican Senator Marco Rubio wrote a letter addressed to the president, urging him to fire Milley over the secret calls the official made with his Chinese counterpart.

Officials Show Support to General Mark Milley Amid China Secret Phone Calls Issue

Apart from the president, other officials under the Biden administration also showed their support to General Miley.

On Wednesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki underscored that Biden stands by Milley's side amid the scandal.

"The president has complete confidence in his leadership, his patriotism, and his fidelity to our constitution," Psaki underscored. The White House press secretary further noted that Biden's work alongside Milley in the past eight months made the president confident on the general.

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby also highlighted that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin also has "full trust and confidence" in the chairman of the Joints Chief of Staff." Kirby added that it is not unusual for a U.S. general to communicate with foreign military leaders, including those from China and Russia.

"It is expected that the chairman of the joint chief of staff would continue to have counterpart conversations," Kirby emphasized.

Despite the support Mark Milley received, officials called on him to leave his post, including Senator Rand Paul, who asked for a prompt investigation against the chairman of the Joints chief of staff.

On Wednesday, Paul pointed out in an interview that General Milley was not elected to be president, adding that he can't share how "incredibly dangerous" the issue is.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump dismissed the notion that he considered attacking China, adding that the statement was "treasonous" and a "disgrace."

General Mark Milley Denies Wrongdoing on his Calls with China

As Milley faces criticism among Republicans, the chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff on Wednesday denied any wrongdoing with the calls on his Chinese counterpart.

Milley's spokesperson, Colonel Dave Butler, defended the general's action through a statement to reporters, contending that the reported calls were a part of regular communication with the defense chiefs globally.

It can be recalled that the book Peril alleged that Milley called General Li Zuocheng from the People's Liberation Army to reassure that the United States was stable and will not attack China and call the Chinese general ahead of time if the U.S. will launch an attack against them.

Butler underscored that the calls Milley made were done to maintain "strategic stability" and was coordinated, staffed, and communicated with the Department of Defense and the interagency.

WATCH: Biden Stands Behind General Milley - From CNBC Television