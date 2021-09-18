A toxicology report revealed that former NFL and University of Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan died of an accidental drug overdose.

TMZ Sports reported on Friday that the toxicology report showed that the former University of Hawaii quarterback ingested fentanyl and other dangerous substances prior to his death last May.

Brennan was found unconscious in a hotel room before he was declared dead at a California hospital. He died at the age of 37.

Ex-NFL Quarterback Colt Brennan Died Accidentally

According to the toxicology report, Colt Brennan had fentanyl, methamphetamine, ethanol, and amphetamine in his body when he died.

After completing the autopsy and toxicology test, health officials ruled that the death of the former NFL quarterback was accidental caused by a lethal combination of dangerous substances. It was still unclear whether Brennan intentionally took the drugs on his own or prescribed by doctors.

Brennan's father, Terry Brennan, earlier said that his son was being treated at a rehabilitation center, months before his death, Yahoo! Sports reported.

Terry noted that his son had been with others just hours prior to his death. The former NFL quarterback reportedly tried to enter a detox program in a local hospital that same day. However, Brennan was turned away due to a lack of available beds.

"He just spent one too many times on the dark side of life, and it caught up with him," Terry Brennan said.

Legacy Fund Established in Honor of Ex-Hawaii Quarterback Colt Brennan

Colt Brennan's family has established the Colt Brennan Legacy Fund as a way to honor him by supporting causes he was passionate about, Hawaii News Now reported.

The Fund will support the University of Hawaii's athletics and youth sports and groups that help people with addiction and mental health.

Terry Brennan said the Fund was established to "hopefully" prevent other families and individuals from experiencing the same scenario that they've been through.

"We want to be as positive as possible and learn from this situation [Colt Brennan's death]," Terry Brennan noted.

Barefoot League and HiLife also collaborated to design a Colt Brennan tribute shirt to be sold for the benefit of the Fund.

Colt Brennan as NFL Quarterback

Colt Brennan has led Hawaii to a pair of double-digit win seasons in 2006 and 2007. The former coach of the University of Hawaii's football team earlier said that Brennan was the star of their program, and his stay with the team after the 2006 season showed how much he cared for his teammates.

Brennan ended his college career with nearly 14,200 yards and 131 touchdowns and "broke or tied" 31 different NCAA records.

Before his tragic death, Colt Brennan spent three NFL seasons with Washington and Oakland before playing with the Canadian Football League.

Joshua Summers

WATCH: Hawaii Football Legend Colt Brennan, Who Led an Unforgettable Era for UH, Dies at 37 - From Hawaii News Now