Actress Kerry Washington paid tribute to the late Michael K. Williams on Sunday, during the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Washington honored the actor before presenting the outstanding supporting actor category, as she held back her tears while speaking in front of the attendees.

It can be recalled that William's role as Montrose Freeman in HBO's "Lovecraft Country" earned him a nomination for the category Kerry Washington was tasked to announce the winner.

On September 6, Williams was confirmed dead by his longtime representative. The actor met his demise at 54 years old, as a relative discovered him dead at his Kent Avenue Apartment in Brooklyn. Authorities confirmed that the actor was alone when he was found, and illegal drug paraphernalia was discovered in his residence.

READ NEXT: Angelina Jolie Seeks Reauthorization of Violence Against Women Act During White House Visit

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: Kerry Washington Honors Michael K. Williams

On Sunday, Washington took a moment to mention the late actor, saying that Williams left them "far too soon." The actress also called Williams a "brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being."

"Michael, I know you're here because you wouldn't miss this. Your excellence, your artistry will endure; we love you," Washington said during her speech as she presented the winner of the category, Pop Sugar reported.

Washington did not stop paying tribute onstage as she also expressed her thoughts on her social media account. The actress took to Twitter to say that Michael K. Williams was missed and loved. Washington went on saying that it was her honor to honor Williams as an actor.

❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ you are missed and you are loved Michael K. Williams. It was an honor to honor YOU. https://t.co/YuTJ5DGtsK — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 20, 2021

Despite paying tribute to the late actor, the Emmys for the said category went to "The Crown" star Tobias Menzies, who was not present in the awards ceremony, making Washington receive the trophy on behalf of the actor.

If he won, the Emmys in the said category will be William's first and only Emmy throughout his television career. Apart from his role in HBO's Lovecraft Country, Williams was also known for his roles in The Wire, Boardwalk Empire, "Inherent Vice," and "The Road."

2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: Seth Rogen Complains Over COVID Protocols

As Kerry Washington paid tribute to Michael K. Williams, Seth Rogen on the other hand jokingly complains about the COVID-19 protocols the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards enforced.

Rogen jokingly said that the Primetime Emmy Awards lied to the attendees as the awards giving body claimed that the event would be held outdoors, mentioning that there were "too many" people inside a little room.

"We're in a hermetically sealed tent right now. I would not have come to this. Why is there a rood," Rogen said before he presented the winner of the first award for the night.

In the previous month, the Emmy awards announced that they would be moving the show outdoors amid surging cases of Delta variant.

The camera also revealed that the attendees were not wearing masks during the ceremony. However, organizers confirmed that attendees were required to test negative and be vaccinated ahead of the show. Furthermore, organizers of the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards also stressed that attendees were required to provide a negative RT-PCR CVID test before their admissions.

READ NEXT: Dream Pop Act Mummy Diamonds Return With Ethereal Work 'One More Chance'

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Seth Rogan at The Emmys 2021 - From PizzaFreak2000