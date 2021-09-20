A military aircraft crashed into a residential area in Lake Worth, Texas, resulting in the damages of three homes and two injured pilots, Sunday, Lake Worth Police said.

Pilots Injury and Homes Damages

Lake Worth, a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, witnessed the chaos created by the military jet crash.

According to CBS News, Lake Worth Police Chief J.T. Manoushagian said officials received the call regarding the downed plane at around 11 a.m. Sunday.

Manoushagian stated that initial units reported that one pilot had ejected and was caught in some power lines. The police chief also mentioned that another pilot had ejected and was found in the neighborhood, CBS Dallas/Fort Worth reported.

Moreover, Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur said that the two injured pilots were transported to the hospital after being rescued safely.

The Navy statement was issued Sunday night, after the Texas military jet crash.

"The instructor pilot was reported in stable condition and the student naval aviator was reported in serious condition; his injuries were not life-threatening," the Navy said.

Aside from the two injured pilots, Arthur said that three Texas homes were also damaged and that the Red Cross responded on the scene to help residents affected by the military jet crash.

Responders to the U.S. Military Jet Crash in Texas

The damages to the Texas homes resulted in the injury of three residents of those homes. They were treated and released at the scene after acquiring minor injuries.

The Lake Worth Fire Chief added that the incident could have been much worse, knowing that the plane went down in a residential area. Arthur said they are currently working with all agencies, including the Naval Criminal Investigative Service or the NCIS, to ensure that the scene is processed and appropriately documented.

Based on the report of CBS DFW, one witness stated that a vehicle was damaged by what appeared to be an ejected pilot seat. The witness added that one of the pilots appeared to be engulfed in flames before hitting the power lines.

Furthermore, Manoushagian said that the Fort Worth Police and Fire Department, Tarrant County Emergency Management, and Tarrant County Constable's Office all assisted during the response action in the military jet crash in Lake Worth.

Later Sunday, the Fort Worth Police Department released a statement saying that despite the damages created by the jet crash, they were still feeling fortunate that the plane crashed in the backyards of the homes and not the residences themselves.

Also, the police department said that luckily there were two off-duty Fort Worth Fire Department firefighters who witnessed the crash and responded to the scene immediately. The firefighters were the first authorities on the scene to assist the injured pilots.

