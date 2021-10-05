Olympic wrestling gold medalist Gable Steveson would enter the WWE Raw, as he was tapped to be a part of the company's Draft on Monday.

The selection that included Steveson was announced by professional wrestlers Sonya Deville and Adam Pierce, during the second portion of the 2021 WWE Draft, the Sportster reported.

The said selection was made on behalf of the WWE Raw and SmackDown management teams in collaboration with the representatives from USA Network and Fox, which is the home of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown respectively.

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson Selected by WWE Raw

As part of the announcement, it was made known that Steveson signed with the red brand. Comicbook reported that the move will make the Olympic gold medalist skip right past the NXT 2.0 developmental program.

WWE's NXT 2.0 is known to be bouts featuring younger and unproven developmental wrestlers, Bleacher Report pointed out. However, Steveson mentioned that he might be skipping NXT 2.0.

"I was open for anything, but with the way things are going, I think I'm going to jump straight to the main roster," Steveson mentioned in an interview.

It can be recalled that WWE officially announced that Steveson signed a contract with their company. The said contract announced by the WWE in September was reported to be a deal that would allow the Olympic gold medalist to compete for the Golden Gophers for another season.

In an interview, Steveson detailed that the three-year- contract deal he signed with WWE will start once he graduated from his university.

"I told them I wanted to go back and finish school," Steveson said, adding that the company allowed him to do that.

The Olympic gold medalist went on to say that Vince McMahon, Triple H, and Nick Khan, also allowed him to win another title.

Olympic Gold Medalist Gable Steveson

Before signing a deal with WWE, Gable Steveson already showed off his skills in wrestling in his previous bouts.

Steveson's skills made him compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where he won the gold medal in the men's Freestyle 125 kilograms competition.

"I was thinking WWE [Chairman and CEO] Vince McMahon is drooling right now," Olympic athlete turned WWE superstar Kurt Angle said, shortly after Steveson won his gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics.

Angle went on praising Steveson with his skills, saying that the athlete would "end up in the pro wrestling business or UFC, or Bellator MMA."

Steveson's skills also made Paul Heyman and Ryan Reigns notice the athlete, as the three took a picture backstage of this year's WrestleMania.

Apart from being a gold medalist in the Tokyo Olympics, Gable Steveson was also hailed as the 2021 Hodge trophy winner, 2021 NCAA champion, and 2021 Pan American Champion, as he played with the University of Minnesota. Furthermore, Steveson also holds 10th and 14th longest win streaks in his school's history.

