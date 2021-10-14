Former President Bill Clinton was rushed to a California hospital on Tuesday for a non-COVID-related infection, his spokesperson announced Thursday night.

According to reports, Clinton was placed in the Intensive Care Unit due to a possible blood infection known as sepsis, The Daily Mail reported.

"On Tuesday, [ex] President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID related infection," Clinton spokesperson Angel Ureña said.

The hospital where Clinton was brought is located in Orange, California.

According to reports, Clinton was admitted to the ICU of the University of California Irvine Medical Center for privacy reasons rather than the state of his condition.

"[Former] President Clinton was taken to UC Irvine Medical Center and diagnosed with an infection. He was admitted to the hospital for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids," the former president's doctors, Dr. Alpesh Amin and Dr. Lisa Bardack, said in a joint statement.

The doctors furthered that Clinton's white blood cells count is "trending down" after two days of treatment in the California hospital, pointing out that the body of the former president is responding well to antibiotics.

The doctors also stressed that the medical team that treated Clinton in California remained in contact with the ex-president's physicians in New York, including his cardiologist.

"We hope to have him go home soon," the doctors said.

Ex-President Bill Clinton Had Sepsis

According to CNN medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta, the doctors confirmed that the former president felt unwell on Tuesday while he was in California for an event related to the Clinton Foundation, adding that the doctors think Clinton had a blood infection, sometimes called sepsis.

Clinton was reported to have a urinary tract infection that became a condition called urosepsis.

Reports mentioned that Clinton could be released from the California hospital as early as Friday.

Sepsis occurs when an existing infection triggers a chain reaction throughout the body and is usually prompted by infections in the gastrointestinal tract, urinary tract, and lungs.

Although infections caused by bacteria commonly cause sepsis, CDC underscored those viral infections like COVID-19 and influenza may cause adverse reactions in the body.

Symptoms of sepsis include fever, shortness of breath, sweaty skin, discomfort, high or low blood pressure, and disorientation.

CDC recommends getting medical help immediately if the manifestation of the condition is observed.

Other Medical Condition of ex-President Bill Clinton

It is not the first time former President Clinton was brought to a hospital for treatment. It can be recalled that his cardiac problems have been well-documented by the media.

In 2004, the former president underwent quadruple bypass surgery. He also had and stent placement in 2010.

Clinton had to go vegan in 2010 to improve his health conditions, as he credited his meat- and dairy-free lifestyle for making his life better. Since then, doctors were reported to rule out his heart issues.

