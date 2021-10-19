Shortly after a private plane attempted to take off Tuesday in Texas, the aircraft crashed prompting all 21 passengers and crew who were on board to scramble to safety before the plane burst into flames.

According to The Guardian, the Federal Aviation Administration or the FAA said the McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was carrying 21 individuals when the incident happened. The FAA stated that the aircraft rolled through a fence and caught fire while trying to take off from the Houston executive airport in Brookshire.

Based on the report of The Strait Times, television images showed that firefighters were spraying water onto the burning remains of the plane. The aircraft had plowed through a fence and come to a halt across a track in a field surrounded by trees and bushes.

Moreover, the McDonnell Douglas MD-87's fuselage was reduced to ashes. Only its tail section survived the incident as black smoke poured from the wreckage.

The Katy Fire Department said in a statement that despite the incident, they felt very fortunate because all 21 individuals on board, including three crew members, were reported safe as they successfully evacuated the twin-engine jet before it was fully engulfed in flames.

The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 plane was taking off from Houston Executive Airport, Brookshire, and was set to bound for Boston when it crashed, officials said.

Meanwhile, local reports stated that the plane was taking a group of fans to watch a playoff baseball game between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday evening prior to the incident.

Passengers Thankful Despite Texas Crash

Houston's KHOU reported that the plane's owner, James Alan Kent, said they were still grateful because everyone is fine.

Also, the director of the Waller Harris county emergency services, Tim Gibson, shared that the passengers and crew of the plane were stunned about what happened, but they did all self-extricate to move on from the incident because they were still happy that nothing serious happened to them physically.

Gibson said at a press conference that they were expecting the worst but hoped for the best. He added that despite the damages on the aircraft, they got the best outcome that they could hope for in the incident.

The director of the Waller Harris county emergency service added that the fire crews had extinguished the fire "after substantial effort" to control burning jet fuel.

Furthermore, officials said that one passenger was a 10-year old child, and two individuals were taken for treatment due to minor injuries, including back pain after the crash.

Waller County Judge Trey Duhon posted on social media that the plane did not attain altitude at the end of the runway and went across Morton Road. Duhon added that the plane came to a rest in the field just north of the airport, where it caught on fire.

