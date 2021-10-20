Former President Donald Trump was "excited" on Wednesday in announcing the launch of his upcoming social media network called "Truth Social," after major platforms banned him from using their app.

Trump announced that he plans to launch the social media network in Spring next year, The Daily Wire reported.

"I'm excited to soon begin sharing my thoughts on TRUTH social to fight back against Big Tech," Trump said, adding that people asked him why anyone has not stood up against the giant tech companies. "Well, we will be soon," the former president added.

Donald Trump's Social Media Network 'Truth Social' to Have Beta Launch in November

Aside from announcing the target date for the launching of his social media network, a beta launch of their site is also expected to take place in November.

The social media network to be launched is a product of two companies that merged, which is Trump Media and Technology Group, and Digital World Acquisition group. The said company will be supervised by the former president himself, ABC News reported.

According to reports, Digital World Acquisition Corporation is a black check company that was founded in December. The said company has no specific plan and was started to merge with other enterprises.

The outlet furthered that merging of the two companies became possible through a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC). However, it was still unclear who is behind the SPAC that will launch Trump's new social media network.

In a statement from the Trump Media and Technology Group, their merge with the Digital World Acquisition Corporation will make their enterprise a public listed company.

The Trump Media and Technology Group also underscored in their statement that their mission is to create a "rival to the liberal media consortium and fight back against the Big Tech companies of Silicon Valley" which, according to them, utilized their power to silence the opposing voices in America.

Aside from social media, the Trump Media and Technology Group also announced their plans on launching a subscription-based video service that will feature "non-woke programs."

Also called TMTG+, the company noted that contents under their streamer will feature programs produced by Scott St. John, who worked on shows such as "America's Got Talent" and "Deal or No Deal."

Donald Trump Banned on Major Social Media Platform

Trump's announcement of Donald Trump's social media network came after he sought the help of a Florida judge in retrieving his Twitter account.

It can be recalled that the former president argued in the court filings submitted by his lawyers that not granting him the injunction would cause "irreparable harm" to his 88 million followers, as they fail to get his message or comment on them.

Aside from Twitter, the former president is also banned from Facebook and YouTube, which claim that Trump might "incite violence" in the wake of the January 6 Capitol riot.

Donald Trump will be banned from Facebook until January 2023, while YouTube's ban on the ex-president is indefinite.

