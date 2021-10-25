Reggaeton superstar J Balvin offered his apology Sunday over his music video for his single "Perra," which featured a controversial depiction of Black women.

Balvin's apology came after the said music video for "Perra" was removed from YouTube over the controversy it had garnered, The Daily Mail reported.

The singer took to Instagram stories, as he filmed himself explaining his side about the material he released.

"I want to say sorry to whoever felt offended, especially to the Black community," J Balvin said in the video.

READ NEXT: Alec Baldwin Canceling Other Projects After Deadly 'Rust' Movie Set Shooting

The singer-rapper then explained that the music video he released does not reflect his values, contending that he is about "tolerance, love, and inclusivity."

"I also like to support new artists, in this case, Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community, and also empowers women," J Balvin added.

The singer then explained that he was making his apology statement eight days after he removed the "Perra" music video as the criticism continued to surface.

Aside from his fans, Balvin also apologized to his mother and thanked her for listening to him.

Colombia Vice President on J Balvin's 'Perra' Music Video

It can be recalled that the music video, directed by Raymi Paulus, showed Balvin tugging at two Black women on leashes, a group of Black women that were made to look like dogs, and Tokischa posing on the doghouse.

Colombian Vice President Marta Lucía Ramirez called the visual of the music video "sexist, racist, machista, and misogynistic."

The letter, which was also a joint statement of Colombia's VP and the Presidential Counselor for Women's Equality Ghiedy Gallo, mentioned the controversial imagery including the "singer carrying two Afro-descendant women tied with neck chains and crawling on the floor like animals or slaves," Los Angeles Times reported.

Tokischa and "Perra" Director Defends J Balvin's Music Video

Despite the criticism "Perra" received, singer Tokischa defended J Balvin's music video in an interview, Pitchfork reported.

According to Tokischa, Balvin's music video for Perra was aimed to emphasize the wordplay of the song.

"It was very conceptual. If you, as a creative, have a song that's talking about dogs, you're going to create that world," Tokischa underscored, adding that she was not involved in the decision to remove the music video from YouTube amid the controversy it gathered.

Meanwhile, Raymi Paulus, the director of the "Perra" music video, also defended the appearance of Black people in the music video.

"Perra was a video filmed in the neighborhood, with people from the neighborhood, and the use of people in color in Perra was nothing more than the participation of our people in it," Paulus explained.

J Balvin's "Perra" premiered on September 10 and is featured in the reggaeton singer's album entitled "José." The said song earned Balvin his fourth number one in the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart.

Although its music video was removed, the audio track of J Balvin's "Perra" is still available on YouTube.

READ NEXT: Brian Austin Green Says He's 'Lucky' With Sharna Burgess, Following Divorce Settlement With Ex Megan Fox

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: J Balvin's Video PULLED From Youtube Over Racist + Sexist Depictions - From Clevver Music