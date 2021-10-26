The creator of Netflix's hit Korean series "Squid Game" retaliated to LeBron James after the NBA star shared that he was not satisfied with the ending of the worldwide hit.

Squid Game Creator Fires Back at LeBron James

According to TMZ, "Squid Game" creator Hwang Dong-hyuk fired back to LeBron James for bashing the show's ending during a post-game interview. The creator of the Netflix series clowned the 'Space Jam' movie of the Lakers star, emphasizing its poor rating, 26% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Los Angeles Lakers' stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis discussed the ending of the Netflix worldwide hit series, "Squid Game," after their preseason loss to the Golden State Warriors. The two briefly talked about the "Squid Game" ending before Davis took LeBron's place at the podium.

LeBron James admitted that he was a fan of the violent drama and global phenomenon "Squid Game" that was aired on Netflix in September. The show rapidly became the most popular show in the history of the streaming service worldwide.

LeBron praised the show but he shared his thoughts about the show's ending. The King shared that he finished Squid Game before confirming if Anthony Davis had finished the show as well.

However, he admitted that he did not like the ending.

READ MORE: Netflix's 'Squid Game' Accidentally Leaks Real Phone Number; Owner Bombarded With Annoying Calls

LeBron, AD Talk How Netflix Hit 'Squid Game' Should Have Ended

LeBron and AD were discussing the final moments of the Squid Game's season finale when the game's winner Gi-hun, played by South Korean actor Lee Jung-jae, decided to stay in Seoul instead of going to the U.S. to see his daughter and expose the deadly game. The moment left a door open for another season for the hit Korean series.

He said that he knew that the production team was starting off with a Season 2 of the hit series, but he wanted the main character to proceed on his flight to see his daughter at the ending.

Davis and the reporters in the media room seemed to concur with the Lakers superstar.

The creator of Netflix's mega-hit, Hwang Dong-hyuk was not amused by the spoiler-heavy comments of LeBron James. Also, the show creator clapped back at the Lakers star and defended the conclusion of season one.

Moreover, Hwang Dong-hyuk said that he considered LeBron James' comments cool, and said that he was very thankful that he watched the whole series, but he would not change his ending for the basketball star's satisfaction.

Dong-hyuk said to The Guardian's Stuart Jeffries that if LeBron has his own ending that would satisfy him, maybe he could make his own sequel. He said that he would definitely check it out and maybe send LeBron a message saying he liked the whole show, except the ending as well.

READ NEXT: LeBron James Says Russell Westbrook Should Watch a Comedy After Disappointing Lakers Debut

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: LeBron James Didn't Like The Ending Of Squid Game Season 1 (SPOILER WARNING) -Bleacher Report

