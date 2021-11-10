The National Football League (NFL) has fined the Green Bay Packers and its quarterback Aaron Rodgers for violating COVID-19 protocols.

USA Today reported that NFL Vice President of Communications Brian McCarthy said Tuesday that Rodgers was fined at least $14,650. According to ESPN, Rodgers' violation included not wearing a mask during news conferences.

Green Bay Packers receiver Allen Lazard was also fined the same amount. The NFL reviewed Rodgers, Lazard and the Green Bay Packers' activities related to COVID-19 protocol.

The league found that Rodgers and Lazard, both unvaccinated, attended a maskless Halloween party, violating the protocol that prevents unvaccinated players from gathering in groups of more than three.

The investigation also included video reviews from inside the club facility that showed Rodgers and Lazard were not wearing face masks in a few isolated instances.

The investigation started last week after the Green Bay Packers quarterback tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

NFL Fines Green Bay Packers

The NFL fined the Green Bay Packers $300,000. According to reports, the Packers did not report that Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard attended the Halloween party, even though it was away from the team facility.

The team also did not sanction the Halloween party but was aware of it. The Packers also did not discipline both Rodgers and Lazard for attending the said gathering.

Furthermore, the Packers were also guilty of not requiring Rodgers to wear a mask in press conferences. In a statement, Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy said they "respect" the NFL decisions.

"We respect the league's findings and we recognize the importance of adherence to the COVID protocols to keep our team and organization safe and healthy," Murphy noted.

The Green Bay Packers president also said they would continue to educate their team about the "importance of the protocols" and remain committed to operating within the protocols.

The NFL has reportedly warned the team that additional violations could result in more serious punishment, including loss of draft picks or change of draft order.

Aaron Rodgers Fiancée Defends the Green Bay Packers Quarterback Over Claims He Broke Quarantine

Aaron Rodgers' fiancée, Shailene Woodley, defended the player over claims that the athlete broke his quarantine.

Sharing on her Instagram stories on Tuesday, Woodley blasted on a Daily Mail report that misidentified a man in Los Angeles as Rodgers and claimed that the athlete violated protocols by breaking his quarantine.

Woodley uploaded a detailed comparison of her fiancé to the man, saying that Rodgers has bigger feet than the man in L.A.

"I know Aaron's body VERY well. First off, his feet, ahem and no offense to this rando dude, are a lot bigger," Woodley said.

Woodley further noted that Rodgers has "hairiest hands on the f**king planet," pointing out that the man in L.A. was not. Rodgers' fiancée also posted a photo of the man in a vehicle, saying that Aaron would not drive a car similar to the one the man was driving.

After getting COVID, Aaron Rodgers is expected to isolate for at least 10 days. Reports said he's already eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

