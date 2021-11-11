The son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was sentenced to six months in jail on Tuesday for stabbing a California neighbor over a dispute about trash cans last year.

Associated Press reported that Adam Abdul-Jabbar, 29, has pleaded guilty to three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of carrying a dirk or dagger, with sentencing enhancements for inflicting great bodily injury on the victim.

NBA Legend Kareem Abdul-Jabar's Son Gets Jail Time

The Orange County District Attorney's Office said Wednesday that Adam Abdul-Jabbar's sentence was stayed until January 7 so he could apply for home confinement instead of being imprisoned.

The DA's office noted that probation officials would decide whether he would be permitted home confinement. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son has reportedly accepted a plea deal from Orange County Superior Court Judge Derrek Johnson.

The DA's Office said prosecutors objected to the plea offer as they sought a seven-year jail sentence. Aside from the six-month prison time, Adam Abdul-Jabbar was also placed on two years of formal probation, ABC 7 reported.

In a statement after the sentencing, District Attorney Todd Spitzer said a complete disregard for human life over a dispute over trash cans was "so egregious it warranted prison time."

"This slap on the wrist is an absolute miscarriage of justice... This man nearly bled to death in front of the emergency room doors after being stabbed so violently over and over that his skull was fractured," Spitzer noted.

Son of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Stabs California Neighbor Over Dispute on Trash Cans

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested on June 9 last year after authorities responded to a stabbing report at around 10 p.m. at 300 block of Calle Guaymas in San Clemente, California.

He allegedly stabbed his neighbor using a large hunting knife. The prosecutors said Adam shared a driveway with his 60-year-old neighbor, Ray Winsor, KIRO 7 reported.

Winsor said he had an argument with Adam after confronting him over his failure to remove trash cans from the driveway.

"I sort of got on him because the lady who takes care of him is 83-years-old... (And) he doesn't do anything for her, and it just bums me out. She's in a walker taking her trash cans down," Winsor told KABC in June 2020.

Winsor was allegedly stabbed by Adam Abdul-Jabbar seven times. The DA's office said the elderly victim, whose wife drove him to a hospital, sustained a fractured skull and almost died due to blood loss.

The DA's office noted that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son could face up to nine years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged at trial.

