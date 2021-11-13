Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Weird Gym Habit Explained: Actor Says No Time to Go to the Bathroom

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the actors in Hollywood who seriously take the gym seriously. He already acted in various action films, such as "Fast and the Furious." Because of his great physique, he also starred in other movies, portraying some godly figures.

These include "Hercules," a Hollywood film released back in 2014 where he played the role of demigod Hercules. Thanks to Dwayne's passion for bodybuilding, he became one of the most famous movie artists across the globe.

Just like other individuals, Johnson still has some weird habits that some people might find disgusting. Since he is frequently asked about his bottle peeing activity in the gym, The Rock finally shared why he is still doing it even though it is quite weird.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Bottle Peeing Habit

According to Self's latest report, Dwayne said that he usually pees in a bottle because he has no time to go to the bathroom. The actor explained that he always does heavy workouts when he is in the gym, which requires him to stay hydrated all the time.

"I just realized you all just saw my big bottle of pee. Look, I go hardcore when I train. I don't have time to go to the bathroom. I find a bottle, I pee in it, and I keep training like a beast," said the former WWE wrestler in an interview.

He even said that he is 100% comfortable when it comes to peeing in empty water bottles. Johnson further explained that he usually does this to have more time lifting dumbells and other heavy equipment.

Aside from this, the Hollywood star also said that the bottles he pees on are the ones no longer used, as reported by Yahoo News.

Going to Gyms Without Bathrooms

Hola reported that The Rock usually visits gyms that have no bathrooms at all. He added that he prefers these places since they have more equipment than other gyms with bathrooms.

Since this is the case, he has no choice but to use bottles, especially since Dwayne Johnson confirmed that he drinks a lot of water to complete his routines. If you ever watch his videos on YouTube, you can see him pumping weights that normal people couldn't even lift once.

