Penelope Cruz opened up about how close she is with movie director Pedro Almodovar as she touted their eighth film together entitled "Parallel Mothers."

Cruz talked about her relationship with Almodovar with Variety, saying she "knows everything about him [Almodovar]" and she knows when the director is in a good mood or when he is worried.

"He cannot lie to me and I'm the same way with him. I don't even try," Penelope Cruz said.

Cruz, 47 years old, has worked with Director Almodovar, 72 years old, on at least eight projects, The Daily Mail reported.

Penelope Cruz Talks About His Working Relationship with Pedro Almodovar

Penelope Cruz also talked about her working relationship with Pedro Almodovar.

Penelope Cruz said in the interview that Almodovar was never mean. She said what the director tells her is he thinks that she was not able to give her "100 percent" when working.

Cruz also noted that they create a distance whenever they work to protect their relationship.

The actress also revealed that Almodovar likes to have his favorite food cooked on scenes that need cooking so that he can consume them after. Cruz added that those scenes were the ones taken by the actors in one take.

Penelope and Pedro's collaboration began in 1997 during the film "Live Flesh." Their working relationship continued in the 1999 movie "All About My Mother."

In total, Cruz appeared in seven films with Almodovar, including the 2019 semi-autobiographical film "Pain and Glory."

In the interview, Penelope also revealed that she became fond of Almodovar when she saw the 1990 movie "Tie me Up! Tie Me Down!" during her teenage years.

"When I saw 'Tie Me Up! Tie Me Down!' it was like a revolution for me," Cruz said, adding that it was "revolutionary" to have someone brave enough to speak out during the times when her country was in the middle of a drastic change.

Cruz also called Almodovar a "figure" that represents freedom of speech.

Penelope also touted her vision for her future collaborations with the director.

"I want him to do more comedy. I would like to do something like 'Women on the Verge of Nervous Breakdown," Cruz noted. She said that she would be more afraid to do "something funny rather than something serious."

Penelope Cruz New Movie 'Parallel Mothers'

For their eighth collaboration, Penelope Cruz and Pedro Almodovar teamed up for the movie "Parallel Mothers."

The story revolves around contemporary women who try to make sense of Spain's troubled past. Cruz plays the role of Janis, who collides with a young woman named Ana when they give birth in the same hospital, and their daughters get mixed up.

According to Almodovar, Penelope Cruz is a perfect fit for the role as she is the "perfect image" of motherhood for him.

"Parallel Mothers" will be out in theaters on December 24.

