Allies of former U.S. President Donald Trump are dissuading him from running for president again in Election 2024 over fears of him being defeated.

Trump has repeatedly announced that he would seek the Republican candidacy for the next presidential election in 2024, with him raising tens of millions of dollars from supporters to fund his political ambitions, according to a Business Insider report.

One of Trump's former campaign advisors reportedly said they planned to warn Trump that he could be known as a "serial political loser" if he fails to snatch the presidency once again.

The Atlantic reported that the person is eyeing to use the example of Adlai Stevenson, who lost two straight presidential elections in the 1950s.

Newt Gingrich, the former House Speaker and a Trump ally, noted that he does not think Trump wants to risk losing twice.

Gingrich added that losing once, one can argue about the outcome. However, when it happens twice, it becomes a "repudiation."

John Bolton, the former Trump White House national security adviser, said that he believes Trump will not run and risk another defeat. Bolton added he thinks Trump knows deep inside that he did lose in 2020, although the former president will never admit it.

The former Trump White House national security adviser said Trump very much fears losing in the election in 2024, adding that if Trump hates anything in the world, he hates being called a loser.

A group of Trump administration alumni started a nonprofit called the America First Policy Institute earlier this year.

Presidential Election 2024

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden has been telling people in his circle that he plans to run for reelection in 2024 despite sinking performance rates and concerns over his age, according to another Business Insider report.

Former-Senator Chris Dodd said that he's been hearing Biden's plan to run again, adding that he is glad the president has decided to do so.

Democratic donor Barry Goodman said that he and other donors are hoping the former president runs again in 2024, regardless if Biden decides to run again.

Goodman noted that he thinks no matter who runs, a Democrat would beat Trump. He added that people are not going "to put that despot in office" again.

The White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, recently said that Biden intends to run as Biden flew on board Air Force One for a Thanksgiving event, according to a The Guardian report.

Meanwhile, a Washington Post/ABC survey found that just over 40 percent of voters approved of Biden, with concerns over inflation and supply chains.

There were also questions regarding Vice President Kamala Harris' possibility of running again, with a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll noting that her job approval rating falls on 28 percent.

Some Democrats had guessed that Biden might not seek another four-year term amid his declining polling number in recent months.

Biden was already the oldest presidential candidate to be elected as commander-in-chief when he won against Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

