Venezuela's last ice glacier could soon melt. However, the South American country's experts said that new essential life processes would emerge once the giant ice melts.

As of the moment, the rising climate change, caused mainly by carbon emissions, is now melting many ice glaciers in many parts of the globe.

Some experts are concerned since the melting of giant glaciers could lead to the long-term global effect. This can be seen in Venezuela since there's only one massive sheet of ice in the country.

However, Wired reported that many critics are claimed that once the melting of the remaining glacier is quite special.

Venezuela's Last Ice Glacier Could Lead to New Life

Alejandra Melfo, a particle physicist at the University of the Andes, said that once Venezuela's last ice sheet melts, a new essential life process would bloom in the lifeless terrains of the country.

"We're witnessing exactly the moment when these things change from one status to the next. This is very special," he said.

He added that the slow melting of the massive ice glacier in Venezuela is rare since experts seldom see this happening on a geological scale.

As of the moment, the giant ice sheet is located on the second-highest peak called Pico Humboldt. You can visit this link to see more details.

Why are Ice Glaciers Essential?

According to National Geographic, North America and Europe were previously covered by massive ice sheets during the Pleistocene era. However, these glaciers slowly melt as technology evolves and carbon emissions increase.

World Wild Life explained that these ice sheets are essential since they force excess heat from the sun back into space. Thanks to them, Earth had a cooler temperature back then.

Although the melting of ice glaciers could bring new life, there would still be consequences once they melt.

