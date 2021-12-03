Rihanna Denies Pregnancy Rumors | Singer Says She Wants to Have a Baby, Even Without a Partner

Rihanna was recently announced as a "National Hero" in her native country, Barbados, which is located in the Caribbean. This happened during the country's republican celebrations in the singer's hometown, Bridgetown.

During the ceremony, the New Republic Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley honored the musician.

"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions," said the Prime Minister, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Many of her fans were really proud of her latest achievement. However, her becoming a national hero is not the only thing that trended. Various speculations also arose after the ceremony, claiming that the singer is actually pregnant.

Rihanna's Pregnancy Rumors

According to Hola's latest report, the rumors started after Rihanna's photos during her awarding ceremony were posted on the internet. In the published images, she was seen wearing an orange silky gown.

READ MORE: 'Hamilton' Stars Anthony Ramos and Jasmine Cephas Jones Split After TikToker Claims He's With Another Woman at Strip Club

Some fans said that the singer looks like she has a baby bump. Others even claimed that she looks like she's covering the bump with her hands.

On the other hand, a Rihanna fan named Jen even messaged the musician via her Instagram account, asking if she can actually go to the actress' baby shower.

"Can I come to the baby shower sis!? True or not your babies are going to be beautiful. Sorry everyone's up in your uterus right now," said the fan.

You can check the whole conversation below to see how the popular singer reacted to her question.

Rihanna Denies Rumors

According to the Daily News' latest report, Rihanna denies the pregnancy speculations. But, she is doing this in a humorous way, saying that her fans "breed" her yearly.

As of the moment, the popular musician is dating A$AP Rocky, the popular Harlem rapper. After confirming that she is not pregnant, she and her partner even went out on a date in New York City.

Since various fans spread pregnancy rumors about the new Barbados national hero, she decided to share her belief when it comes to having a child.

Rihanna said that being a mother doesn't mean you need to be pregnant. She added that she wants to have a child even without getting pregnant at all.

The singer further explained that society diminishes women, especially if they are raising kids without a father.

READ NEXT: Apple TV+ 'Ghosted' Replaces Scarlett Johansson With Ana de Armas!