Prince Harry said resigning from a joyless job can be good for mental health. As he offered his thoughts on why many people have left their jobs during the pandemic, the Duke of Sussex noted that job resignations were not all bad.

He said it was a sign that "with self-awareness comes the need for change." Prince Harry noted that many people stayed in their jobs that did not make them happy, Fox News reported.

"And now they're putting their mental health and happiness first. This is something to be celebrated," the Duke of Sussex said during a recent interview with Fast Company magazine.

Prince Harry continued to say that we're just at the beginning of the mental health awakening.

Prince Harry Leaves His 'Job' as Senior Member of the British Royal Family

Prince Harry officially quit his "job" as a senior member of the British royal family, along with his wife Meghan Markle, in February.

He relocated to California in 2020 with his wife and son, Archie, to reportedly protect them from the British press and preserve his own mental health. They then started their own endeavors outside of the British monarchy.

Many people lauded Prince Harry for his choice to put mental health first before work, Page Six reported. One person tweeted that it was good to quit anything that is "affecting your mental health."

Another user agreed and tweeted, "Well said Prince Harry. You have to take the first step sometimes and that means leaving."

Criticisms on Prince Harry's Job Advice

Meanwhile, some were not impressed by Prince Harry's advice. Among those was Scott Gallacher, director at chartered financial planners Rowley Turton in Leicester, Yahoo Lifestyle reported.

Gallacher told the Daily Mail that quitting without either a "stuff it" emergency fund or a replacement job lined up would be "foolhardy."

He noted that not everyone has a trust fund to fall back on, adding that there was the risk that if you get into financial difficulties, it could damage one's credit rating and have a long-term impact on a person's financial future.

Royal biographer Angela Levin said Prince Harry is "utterly out of touch" with people telling them to quit their jobs if they have mental health issues.

The author of the 2018 book "Harry: Conversations with the Prince" noted that not everyone has £30 million savings in a bank.

Last March, Prince Harry announced his new position as chief impact officer of BetterUp Inc., a coaching and mental health startup for businesses and individuals. The Duke of Sussex would be responsible for public advocacy and pubic strategy related to mental health.

Prince Harry said he plans to create an impact on people's lives. The company's CEO has not revealed how Harry will be paid for his role. But Colin Plamondon, a U.S.-based apps investor, has told the Mirror that Prince Harry could get paid between $940,000 to $3,760,000, including salary and equity.

The Duke of Sussex has been open about his mental health, particularly in his Apple TV docuseries "The Me You Can't See."

He noted that he thought his family would help him, but every single ask, request, and warning was met with total silence or total neglect.

The Duke of Sussex said they did everything that they possibly could "to stay there and carry on doing the role and doing the job." However, he noted that Meghan Markle was struggling.

The Duchess of Sussex earlier confessed that she had suicidal thoughts at her lowest point.

