Caitlyn Jenner on Monday blasted the Beverly Hills Hotel after she was denied lunch due to her ripped jeans.

Jenner took to Instagram Stories to complain about the "horrible" experience she had at the hotel, The Daily Mail reported.

Caitlyn Jenner Calls Out Beverly Hills Hotel on Instagram

After the hotel did not allow her to have lunch, Caitlyn Jenner posted a photo of her outfit on Instagram stories and criticized Beverly Hills Hotels over the incident.

The reality star showed on his photo her ripped jeans - the reason she could not dine in the said establishment.

"@bevhillshotel f**k your horrible service for not letting me have my lunch with this tiny rip in my jeans. Shame on you. Disgusting. I have been a patron for decades. No longer," Jenner wrote. Aside from the hotel, she also tagged its parent company, The Dorchester Collection.

A source close to Jenner told TMZ that the former athlete was caught "off-guard," especially since she had her hair and makeup done.

The source added that Jenner's jeans were "more distressed denim" than ripped jeans, making it that much more surprising to the reality star.

According to TMZ, Caitlyn Jenner tried to eat at the hotel's Polo Lounge. The outlet noted that the said area, which has become a "hot spot" for lunch and dinner, has a dress code.

The insider said the hotel staff did not enforce the "no photos" policy, adding that Jenner posed with many fans, yet they still enforced the dress code against her.

The source noted that what Jenner experienced might be connected to the Dorchester hotels' issues with the LGBTQ organizations that called for a boycott of the establishment.

READ NEXT: Kim Kardashian: 'No Counseling or Reconciliation' Can Fix Her Marriage With Kanye West

Beverly Hills Hotel on Caitlyn Jenner's Incident

In response to the incident, a representative for the Polo Lounge told TMZ to see their dress code policy on their website, which is "provided to every guest when they make a reservation with us."

"At the Polo Lounge, we encourage you to dress for the occasion, so we ask that you refrain from wearing casual hats, ripped denim, crop tops, nightwear, swimwear, and men's sleeveless shirts," the dress code reads.

As she continued to express her displeasure, Caitlyn Jenner posted a screenshot of a TMZ report in her Instagram stories and highlighted the portion that cited the phrase "we encourage" in the dress code, which seemed to imply that it does not say it is a mandatory dress code.

Caitlyn Jenner also tagged the Beverly Hills Hotel, The Dorchester Collection, and TMZ on the posted screenshot of the article. The Dorchester Collection has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

READ MORE: John Legend Gets a Tattoo Inspired by His Daughter's Drawing After Wife Chrissy Teigen Called Him Out for Backing Out

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Transgender Community Calls Caitlyn Jenner 'Out Of Touch' - From NBC News