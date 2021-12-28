Mariah Carey got her Christmas gift from Santa when "All I Want For Christmas Is You" crossed the one-billion threshold of Spotify streams.

The 52-year-old singer shared a post on Sunday showing a series of photos, with one of her posting with Santa and a plaque from Spotify for her milestone, according to The Straits Times report.

Other photos were also uploaded wherein her two kids were shown. Her dance choreographer and boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, was also in the photo, with all of them in checked pajamas.

In the caption, Mariah said she truly appreciates each and every one of those one billion streams. Mariah also thanked Spotify and thanked those who streamed the song to add a "little bit of festivity to the season," according to a Billboard report.

Her Christmas classic made a return to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 as of the chart dated December 25. This was for a third consecutive year.

Billboard noted that Mariah is the first artist to have the same song at No. 1 on the chart three separate times.

READ NEXT: Feliz Navidad Tops Billboard Charts for the First Time After Its Release in 1970

All I Want For Christmas Is You

The popular tune was first released in 1994 and has sustained its commercial success decades later. Mariah Carey wrote the song herself with its mid-'90s sound while also bringing a classic message of hope and joy during the Christmas season, according to an NBC News report.

The song has only become more popular, maintaining above-average listenership in December, according to the news outlet's analysis of the song's popularity between 2005 and 2021.

Twenty-seven years after its debut, the song has graduated from a platinum hit to diamond status, which is a rare occurrence. It is the sole holiday song obtaining that status.

Mariah explained in a November interview with Hot 97's Nessa Diab how Christmas became a hopeful symbol in her youth that was continued into adulthood.

Mariah added that she wrote the "All I Want for Christmas Is You" from a place of asking what her little girl self would write for the song.

One source who manages artists noted that singers typically make between .003 and .004 of a dollar per single stream.

In Mariah's case, it would mean between $3,249,600 and $4,332,800 just on Spotify streaming alone, according to a TMZ report.

The source added that the figure will only grow on time with the licensing and commercial deals for the classic Christmas tune.

Jason King said "All I Want for Christmas Is You" delivers a soulful feeling often associated with Blackness and the "Black convivial experience."

King is the chair of the Clive Davis Institute of Recorded Music at New York University. He noted it also features the power of the Black female voice that sends a deep Christmas message.

Mariah described difficult, sometimes loud holidays in her 2020 memoir entitled "The Meaning of Mariah Carey."

She noted that verbal altercations would take place among her family, which would result in Mariah wishing for a safe and happy place.

READ MORE: Pedro Fernandez News: Singer Dedicates His Christmas Song 'Feliz Navidad Amor' to His Wife & Daughters, Talks 'Hasta El Fin Del Mundo' Album

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" Hits 1 Billion Streams - from The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon





