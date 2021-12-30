Jaimie Echenique will be the first Colombian player in NBA History, as Washington Wizards announced on Thursday that the team signed the athlete on a 10-day contract.

According to the Wizards, Echenique signed the 10-day contract under the NBA's Hardship Exceptions provision.

The Colombian basketball player comes to the Wizards as the team took blows from multiple players being placed into the coronavirus protocols, SB Nation reported.

Jaime Echenique's NBA Appearance

Echenique will be given a chance to play on Thursday's match against Cleveland Cavaliers, The Wichita Eagle reported.

However, if he was not able to play on Thursday's game, he will have four more chances over the next 10 days on Saturday against the Bulls; next Monday when Washington Wizards faces the Hornets; next Wednesday against Rockets; and next Friday when his team faces Bulls once again.

Echenique was signed by the Wizards using the NBA Hardship provisions. According to Sporting News, NBA's hardship exemption is a temporary roster spot that allows the teams in the league to exceed their 15-man roster limit in times of need.

Under the exemption, the team's application for the said rule would be approved by the "entire board of governors." Furthermore, the team who will apply for the said exception should have at least three players from their active or inactive list who are unable to perform or play due to injury or illness.

It can be recalled that Wizards placed at least eight players into the COVID protocols last week.

Although the exception allowed Echenique to be included in the roster of the Washington Wizards, the original 15-man roster will return to normal once the players who were out recovered and returned to the team.

Colombian Jaime Echenique

Jaime Echenique, originally from Barranquilla, Colombia, began his collegiate career in basketball at Trinity Valley Community College in Athens, Texas. He then transferred to Wichita State and continues to play in the sport.

Echenique also played in Spain with Acunsa CBG during the 2020-2021 season where he averaged 4.6 rebounds and 12.8 points in 18 games.

After a standout two-year run in WSU from 2018-2020, the Colombian athlete earned an NBA Summer League with the Washington Wizards. During the summer league, Echenique scored 17 points in one game making a sign into an Exhibit 10 contract with the Wizards, and placed him on their G-League team.

"I have so much love from my family and friends and people who know me from back home... To be able to make it overseas and now grind and make it this far [to NBA Summer League] means a lot to me," said Echenique when he was signed for the league's summer competition.

In an interview this summer, Jaime Echenique said that he was thinking about how proud of him his community in Colombia is.

Colombian athlete Jaime Echenique said during that time that he would do his job and be the best he can be, as he embraces every moment given to him.

