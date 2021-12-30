#TradeRuss, the hashtag used to appeal to the Los Angeles Lakers to trade Russell Westbrook, started to trend after the team's recent lost to Memphis Grizzlies.

When Russell Westbrook joined the LA Lakers this past summer, there was a lot of optimism about what he could bring to the table.

LA Lakers' Fans Call Out Team to Trade Russell Westbrook After Tough Loss in Memphis Grizzlies

So far this season, Russell Westbrook did not miss any game for the Lakers, and he brought plenty of positives to the table.

However, according to Fade Away World, the out-of-control playstyle of the California native and his shortcomings on the offensive end had raised more than a few eyebrows around Laker Nation, especially that the team is currently below .500 and standing at 17-19 on the season.

Following Wednesday's 104-99 loss against Memphis, in which Westbrook had 5 turnovers, fans took to Twitter to express their frustration by calling the team to trade Westbrook using #TradeRuss.

The majority of the Laker fans on social media said that the answer to the team's issues is simple and that they only have to trade Westbrook.

The 33-year-old point guard is set to make more than $91 million over these next two seasons. And Lakers could have trouble finding a team willing to take him for that price due to his failed stints in Oklahoma, Houston, and D.C.

READ NEXT: LeBron James, Russell Westbrook Drop Triple-Doubles as Lakers End 5-Game Losing Streak; 'The King' Becomes 3rd Player to Reach 36,000 Career Points

Lakers' Struggle Continues With Russell Westbrook's Turnovers

Even former NBA player and now sports analyst Jalen Rose earlier noted that this would be a "tougher deal to "make happen than people realize."

"Based on his high level of productivity when he's at his best, his high turnovers when he's struggling, and his high salary with his age," Rose said, adding that Westbrook reminded him of himself.

Earlier this month, Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer noted that "the trio of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook simply hasn't blended as well as Lakers figures hoped."

Fischer said the Lakers had already "held internal discussions on trade scenarios" for Westbrook.

Meanwhile, some Laker fans believed that the purple and gold squad's answer would not be in trading Westbrook to turn things around. Even some analysts noted that as a talented NBA veteran, Russ might only need more time to adjust to his new environment.

Even other analysts believed that some tweaks to the team's rotation could help in maximizing Westbrook's talent.

The Lakers coaching staff is still struggling due to the absence of their players in practice, not only because of injuries but also the league's ongoing health and safety protocols.

In their last six games, LeBron James also had six consecutive 30-point games. Sports fans considered The King's effort and performance as unbelievable as he just made his 6th consecutive 30-point performance a day before his 37th birthday.

READ MORE: Lakers Star LeBron James Poised to Surpass Kobe Bryant's Record on NBA's All-Time Christmas Scoring List

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: LeBron James Reacts To Lakers Loss vs Grizzlies | Dec 29, 2021 - From FreeDawkins