The House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack is seeking information and cooperation from Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney, the chair and vice-chair of the committee, wrote in a letter to Hannity and asked for his "voluntary cooperation on a specific and narrow range of factual questions," according to Axios.

They added that they would not ask for information regarding any of Hannity's broadcasts, political views, or commentary.

Counsel to Hannity, Jay Sekulow, told Axios that any such request would raise serious constitutional issues including First Amendment concerns about freedom of the press. Hannity had a close relationship with former President Donald Trump and former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The committee wrote that Hannity had a conversation with Trump in the days after the Capitol attack. Through text messages, he also expressed his concerns to Meadows and MAGA supporter Rep. Jim Jordan about Trump's state of mind and possible actions he may do leading up to President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20 last year, The Daily Beast reported.

The select committee wanted Sean Hannity to appear as a "fact witness" in the investigation due to the nature of his text messages.

Sean Hannity's Text Messages About Capitol Attack

On January 5, Sean Hannity texted Mark Meadows that he was "very worried about the next 48 hours," according to the Independent. He also wrote to Meadows that night saying, "(Mike) Pence pressure," as well as "WH counsel will leave."

The committee has asked Hannity on what information he did have at the time to conclude that "White House Counsel would leave."

The committee members also wanted to ask Hannity regarding any conversations he had with Meadows "or others about any effort to remove the President under the 25th Amendment."

Hannity also sent a message to Meadows and Jordan in the days leading to Joe Biden's inauguration, saying that Donald Trump cannot mention the election again.

The Fox News host also asked the two for ideas as he was not sure "what is left to do or say." Hannity also texted Meadows during the Capitol attack, referring to Trump and asking if the former president could make a statement and ask people to leave the Capitol.

Sean Hannity has refrained from publicly blaming Donald Trump for inciting the insurrection, The Guardian reported. Last December, the Fox News host addressed the text messages on his show and said the text messages only said what he has said publicly.

January 6 Capitol Attack Anniversary

As the anniversary of the attack looms near, Donald Trump has canceled a press conference scheduled on January 6 at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The former president has placed the blame on the "Fake News Media," as well as the "total bias and dishonesty," according to another Independent report.

The Guardian earlier reported a PowerPoint presentation entitled "Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for January 6", which showed several recommendations for Trump to pursue to retain the presidency.

Meadows turned over a version of the 38-pages long PowerPoint he received in an email. It also included three options for former Vice President Mike Pence to abuse his ceremonial role at the joint session of Congress on January 6.

