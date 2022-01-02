Republican Rep. Liz Cheney slammed former President Donald Trump on Sunday, saying he was unfit for "future office" and "clearly can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again."

In an interview on ABC's "This Week," Cheney noted that the former president had the power to put an end to the Capitol attack on January 6 but did not do so, according to Business Insider. There were calls from Trump's allies and family members to stop the Capitol attack.

A series of text messages disclosed during the House select committee's proceedings against Mark Meadows revealed that Fox News hosts and his son Donald Trump Jr. pleaded with Meadows to have Trump make a speech to urge rioters to leave the area on January 6.

Cheney said it is important for Americans to understand how dangerous Trump was. The Republican representative is part of the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack. The committee has been issuing subpoenas to gather documentation and testimony for its Capitol attack probe.

READ NEXT: Capitol Riot House Committee Subpoenas 4 Allies of Donald Trump, Including Mark Meadows, Steve Bannon

Liz Cheney on Donald Trump

Liz Cheney told CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday that the Republican party has to choose to either be loyal to Donald Trump or loyal to the constitution. She noted that they could not do both, The Guardian reported.

Cheney, along with Rep. Bennie Thompson, the select committee's chairman, discussed the possibility of a criminal referral to Trump for his failure to attempt to stop the riot or for his obstruction of the investigation.

Cheney said there is absolutely no question that it was a dereliction of duty. She noted that the select committee needs to look at whether they need to ramp up penalties for that kind of dereliction of duty.

Donald Trump Hinting at 2024 Run

Donald Trump has been hinting that he would seek the White House office again in 2024, which Liz Cheney commented on.

The Wyoming Republican said she agreed with Hilary Clinton, Trump's former Democratic rival, who recently said that a Trump victory in the presidential election in 2024 "could be the end of our democracy," according to ABC News.

Cheney noted that the select committee has firsthand testimony that Trump was sitting in the dining room next to the Oval Office watching the Capitol attack on television.

In addition, the co-chair of the select committee said they have firsthand testimony of Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump, of going in at least twice asking him to stop the violence.

"Any man who would not do so, any man who would provoke a violent assault on the Capitol to stop the county of electoral votes, any man who would watch television as police officers were being beaten, as his supporters were invading the Capitol of the United States, is clearly unfit for future office, clearly can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again," Cheney told ABC's "This Week."

The Capitol attack anniversary looms nearby. A CBS survey found that 68 percent of Americans saw the Capitol attack as a sign of increasing political violence, while 66 percent thought democracy itself was threatened.

Meanwhile, ABC News and Ipsos surveys found that 52 percent of Republicans said the Capitol rioters were trying to protect democracy.

The select committee has filed a charge of criminal contempt of Congress against Donald Trump's former strategist, Steve Bannon, and former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Campaign Paid Over $4.3 Million to Capitol Riot Organizers Before the January 6 Event: Report

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Trump Silence on January 6 Riot 'a Dereliction of Duty': Cheney - From ABC News





