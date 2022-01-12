The House select committee leading the probe on the January 6 Capitol attack had formally requested an interview with minority leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy, who was in communications with former President Donald Trump during and after the Capitol breach.

In a letter sent to McCarthy, Rep. Bennie Thompson said that McCarthy had cited speaking directly with Trump while events were unfolding on January 6, according to The New York Times report.

The January 6 panel was particularly interested in a phone call between McCarthy and Trump during the riot.

McCarthy said that the call was "very heated." The minority leader was asking Trump to send help to Capitol as a violent mob breached the complex.

Trump said during the call that the mob was evidently more upset about the election than the Republican leader was.

Thompson also noted that McCarthy had spoken with Trump after the attack. He added that the Republican minority might have identified other options for the former president.

January 6 Panel Interviews

Thompson noted that the select committee respects Congress, as well as the privacy of its members. However, he said that they have the responsibility to investigate the facts and circumstances of the events fully, according to a Voice of America News report.

McCarthy has publicly cited his private discussions with Trump after the January 6 riot at the Capitol.

In one CBS interview, McCarthy said that he was very clear with the president when he spoke with him, saying that it "has to stop" and go to the "American public and tell them to stop this."

The minority leader is the third member of Congress the select committee has reached out to for voluntary information.

The panel also expressed their want to interview Republican Reps. Jim Jordan and Scott Perry, however, both declined the invitation to sit down with the panel and provide documents.

Thompson proposed meeting with McCarthy in early February, according to an NBC News report.

Last May, McCarthy was asked if he would be willing to testify about January 6 conversation with Trump, to which he responded with "sure."

In addition, McCarthy said in a House floor speech days after January 6 that Trump has responsibility for the "attack on Congress by mob rioters."

Meanwhile, panel members also met with former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who was subpoenaed in November.

The former press secretary met virtually with the committee, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

McEnany was originally scheduled for December 3. However, it had been postponed, with the discussion in the meeting still not clear.

Seven Democrats and two Republicans make up the investigative panel leading the January 6 probe. In addition, it has already interviewed more than 300 people and issued subpoenas to more than 40.

The committee has also collected documented materials, with 35,000 pages of records so far, including texts, emails, and phone records from people close to the former president.

GOP Leader McCarthy Will Not Voluntarily Give Information

Hours after the House Committee sent the request letter to McCarthy, the California Republican said he will not voluntarily provide information to the investigating committee, CNBC reported.

McCarhy said in a statement that the select committee's investigation is not legitimate, mentioning House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's refusal to include in the panel the Republicans that he handpicked.

"[I]t is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee's abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward," the lawmaker said.

