The House select committee leading the probe on the January 6 Capitol attack has released subpoenas to Rudy Giuliani and other former Donald Trump allies that were connected to false election claims.

The subpoenas added demands for interviews and evidence that the House panel has already issued to people in Trump's circle. The committee noted that the new subpoenas were aimed at four people, according to a CNBC report.

The recipients of the subpoenas were Giuliani, attorneys Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, and Trump associate Boris Epshteyn.

Epshteyn had publicly touted unsupported claims about a false election in 2020 while participating in attempts to disrupt or delay the certification of election results.

Meanwhile, Giuliani had led efforts for Trump after the election to challenge results in individual states that showed U.S. President Joe Biden had won.

The disciplinary panel in New York suspended Giuliani's law license in New York and Washington D.C., describing his statements as "false and misleading" about the election results.

Powell had "actively promoted claims of election fraud on behalf of Trump" when it comes to litigation and public appearances, according to the select committee.

House Select Committee Subpoena

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson said in a statement that the four individuals that they have subpoenaed had supported unfounded theories about election fraud, while pushing efforts to overturn election results.

Thompson said that they expect the subpoenaed individuals to join the committee in getting answers for the public regarding the Capitol attack, according to an NPR report.

Giuliani, Ellis, and Powell were some of the most visible advocates of the former president's false election claims.

They even appeared together at a news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in November 2020 alleging that Trump had been the victim of "centralized" voter fraud.

Powell was later publicly removed from the legal team, but continued filing legal hurdles regarding the presidential election, according to an NBC News report.

Giuliani and Powell did not comment on the matter, while Epshteyn asked if he had any comment on the subpoena, to which he replied in a text message "Nope."

Meanwhile, Ellis could not be immediately reached for comment.

A number of Trump allies have challenged the select committee's subpoenas, arguing that they do not have to comply as they were advising Trump, while also being protected by executive privilege.

Last week the committee has released around 85 subpoenas, according to Thompson.

It included Trump allies, former White House officials, and campaign aides. People involved in the planning of the rally were also included.

Steve Bannon and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows have been held in contempt of Congress for refusing to follow the subpoenas.

The Justice Department has charged Bannon, according to a CBS News report.

Bannon and Meadows said they are following instructions from Trump, who has claimed executive privilege.

Executive privilege has developed to protect a president's ability to obtain candid counsel from his advisers without fear of immediate public disclosure.

In addition, it was made to protect the president's confidential communications covering his official responsibilities.

