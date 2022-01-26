Oscar Rosales, the man suspected of killing Texas cop Charles Galloway last week, was arrested by Mexico authorities on Wednesday.

The information was confirmed by Val Verde County Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez, saying that the suspect, identified as Oscar Rosales, was apprehended by authorities from Ciudad Acuña in Mexico, CNN reported.

According to ABC News, Rosales was charged with capital murder charges. Reports noted that the said charges were filed against Rosales earlier this week after the Houston Police Department announced that the detective recovered video evidence, showing Rosales shooting and killing Galloway.

Martinez revealed that at around 11:30 a.m., Mexico law enforcement transferred Rosales to the U.S. authorities in the Val Verde port of entry.

Other agencies who helped in the transfer of the suspect were the Texas Department of Public Safety, Val Verde County Sheriff's office, and the U.S. Marshals Service.

Rosales's arrest came after he was identified on Monday as the man suspected of killing Galloway in the Southwest of Houston.

Oscar Rosales, 51, is wanted and will be charged with the capital murder of @HCpct5 Corporal Charles Galloway.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts, please call @CrimeStopHOU 713-222-TIPS or HPD Homicide 713-308-3600. Reward up to $60K for info. #HouNews https://t.co/Cnl6jfpF1u pic.twitter.com/Dou3anIKdI — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 24, 2022

Currently, Rosales is under the custody of Val Verde County authorities. Officials have not furthered any other details on Rosales's arrest, including the schedule on when he will appear in court.

However, it can be recalled that Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg earlier said that her office would ask the judge to hold Rosales once he was apprehended.

Other Arrest in the Shooting of the Texas Cop

The relatives of Rosales were also reportedly held under the custody of the authorities and slammed with charges.

According to Click 2 Houston, Rosales's common-law wife Reina Pereira-Marquez, and his brother-in-law Henri Mauricio Pereira-Marquez were charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence.

The charges came after law enforcement officers in Texas found the pair on Sunday cleaning the vehicle they claimed Rosales was driving the night of the shooting. The said vehicle was reportedly parked at the apartment of Rosales's brother-in-law, which is located in Harris County.

Officials noted that the cleaning of the vehicle was a ground for the pair to be charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence, but KPRC 2 legal analyst Brian Wice said that charging the pair would also allow authorities to question them on what Rosales have told them.

The pair is currently in custody and is held on a $100,000 bond.

Oscar Rosales Shoots Texas Cop Charles Galloway

The charges and arrest came after Texas cop Charles Galloway was shot multiple times on Sunday during a traffic stop.

According to KXAN, Galloway conducted a traffic stop for a driver of a four-door Toyota Avalon. Witnesses told officers that they saw a man get out of the car, fire a weapon multiple times to the Texas cop, and then drive off.

On Monday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said Rosales used an "assault-type weapon" and opened fire to the Texas cop without warning while Galloway was still seated in his patrol vehicle.

"This is senseless. It makes no sense whatsoever," Finner said about the killing of the Texas Cop.

