Nick Cannon's fans were outraged after the comedian allegedly welcomed his newest baby from his fifth baby mama, Bre Tiesi.

According to The Sun, the child would be Bre Tiesi's first baby and Nick's eighth child.

However, fans do not seem to be happy about this news, as they were quick to slam the comedian on Twitter.

Every time I see Nick Canon having another baby I start to think we were rooting for the wrong side. Thanos looking more and more sense and looking more and more like the real hero. pic.twitter.com/P3QHRbumyF — @mixtapeminimusic (@mixtapeminimus1) January 31, 2022

One user said that it seems they are "rooting for the wrong side" every time they see Cannon have another baby.

Another user asked when Cannon will "learn" after having seven children before the reported newest addition to his family.

One Thing About a Pro Black Nick cannon , He Gonna Find anything Than a Black woman To impregnate Lol #nickcannon — dailyhappeningz (@Joyman007) January 30, 2022

One user with the handle @Joyman007 sarcastically ripped Cannon, saying that the comedian will find "anything Than a Black woman To impregnate."

Hold up ......!!! #NickCannon is having another baby 👶 ??? Didn't one of his children just die on Christmas of cancer ??? Imagine being a baby and fighting for your life whilst your father is busy creating more kids with multiple women. 🧐🧐 I'm disgusted by you Nick😵‍💫😵 pic.twitter.com/7b5HN42KyB — 𓃠 𝒞𝓏𝓇𝓃𝒶 𓆃𓆙 (@czrna__) January 30, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter user @czrna expressed her disappointment upon knowing that Cannon will welcome his eighth baby.

"Hold up...!! #NickCannon is having another baby? Didn't one of his children just die on Christmas of cancer?? Imagine being a baby and fighting for your life whilst your father is busy creating more kids with multiple women," the user said, emphasizing that she was "disgusted" with Cannon.

READ NEXT: Diego Verdaguer Death: Daughter Ana Victoria, Widow Amanda Miguel Pay Tribute to Argentine Singer-Songwriter

Nick Cannon Hosts Gender Reveal Party to Welcome Baby With Bre Tiesi

The fan's criticism against the comedian came after Nick Cannon reportedly hosted a gender reveal party with Bre Tiesi in Malibu, California on Saturday, Page Six reported.

E! News reported that the photos acquired by TMZ during the celebration showed that the gathering was filled with pink and blue balloons. Reports also noted that Cannon and Tiesi wore matching clothing during the gender reveal party.

Tiesi, the ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel, reportedly wore a tight, white strapless dress while Cannon was reported to wear an all-white outfit.

In another picture, guests popped party poppers filled with blue confetti, revealing that Nick Cannon is set to have a son.

Aside from being the father of Tiesi's baby, it can be recalled that Cannon, who hosts "The Masked Singer," is also a father to seven children from different women.

Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Morrocan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carrey. He also has a four-year-old son and a one-year-old daughter with Britanny Bell. The comedian also shares six-month-old twins, Zion and Zillion, with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick Cannon's Dead Child

Nick Cannon also became a father to Zion, his child with his ex Alyssa Scott. Unfortunately, Zion tragically died last year due to brain cancer.

In December, Cannon shared what he felt in the aftermath of Zion's death. Cannon noted that his heart was shattered about the passing away of his son, adding that he should have taken more pictures and taken more time with him.

Despite Zion being diagnosed with brain cancer, Cannon revealed that he decided to not let his son undergo chemotherapy, contending that he does not want him to experience what he felt when he underwent the same treatment.

Cannon noted that he does not want his son to suffer, which is why he did not allow him to undergo chemotherapy.

READ NEXT: Taylor Swift Fan Arrested After Trying to Enter Singer's NYC Apartment

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Nick Cannon Throws A Gender Reveal Party For Baby Number 8 - From Press Release