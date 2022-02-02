AAPI Victory Fund has announced their latest endorsement for the upcoming midterm elections: Lieutenant Commander Jay Chen for U.S. Congress in California's 45th district.

As the need for progressive political representation becomes increasingly important, AAPI Victory Fund is once again proud to support a candidate dedicated to elevating the needs of the AAPI community. The endorsement joins that of ASPIRE PAC and builds on AAPI Victory Fund's collective goal to increase progressive AAPI representation in U.S. Congress.

AAPI Victory Fund Founder and Chairman Shekar Narasimhan issued the following statement:

"On behalf of AAPI Victory Fund, I am pleased to announce our endorsement of Jay Chen for U.S. Congress. Through his work in higher education, and as an indispensable member of California's small business community, Jay Chen has consistently demonstrated his commitment to Californians. He demonstrates determination to continue those efforts on a national level and will ensure that everyone has an opportunity to have their voices heard in our democracy."

"As Jay Chen begins his journey in politics, we are eager to see all he will accomplish and are proud to endorse him on his path to Congress."

AAPI Victory Fund Board Member Katie Nguyen Kalvoda issued the following statement:

"As a fellow Orange County community member, I am happy to support Jay Chen's candidacy for U.S. Congress. Jay Chen will be a wonderful representative because he has the experience and background to relate to the constituents of CA-45."

"Jay is a family man who cares about creating a better future for our children. He is an advocate for education and serves as a trustee for a local community college. Jay is also a patriot who has served with distinction as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Naval Reserve. It is now more important than ever for the AAPI community to have a representative that will stand up to anti-Asian hate, promote equity and opportunity for all, and restore the American Dream for the people of CA-45. I am confident that Jay Chen will work earnestly to accomplish these goals."

Lieutenant Commander Jay Chen, candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in California's 45th Congressional District issued the following statement:

"I am honored to receive the endorsement of AAPI Victory Fund and I look forward to working with them to bring responsive representation to the most heavily-populated AAPI district in Southern California. AAPI Victory Fund's mission to mobilize AAPI voters to the ballot box is critical to realizing lower healthcare costs, stronger investments in public education, and safeguards to the American Dream."

