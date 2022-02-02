At least four people were arrested in connection to the drug overdose and death of the "Wire" star, Michael K. Williams, that happened last September.

According to The Daily Mail, the four arrested men were identified as Puerto Rican Irvin Cartagena, 39; Hector Robles, 57; Luis Cruz, 57; and Carlos Macci, 70. They were all reportedly from Brooklyn.

CBS News mentioned that Cartegena was arrested by authorities on Puerto Rico on Tuesday, while the three other men were reportedly arrested in Manhattan, New York.

Cartagena is set to appear in a court in Puerto Rico on Thursday, while the Brooklyn men appeared in the city's federal court on Wednesday.

Michael K. Wiliams Death: Charges on 4 People Arrested

All four men arrested on Tuesday were slammed with "conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute fentanyl analog, fentanyl, and heroin." According to reports, the maximum sentence given if they were indicted would be 40 years.

However, Cartagena has additional charges in causing Williams' death and in connection with the alleged conspiracy. The said charge is known to have a maximum sentence of life imprisonment and a minimum sentence of 20 years.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said that the criminal complaints were unsealed on Tuesday and Wednesday in Manhattan, per The Guardian.

Reports mentioned that Cartagena was the one who sold the drugs to the "Wire" star outside an apartment.

The Daily Mail mentioned that video surveillance captured the moment when Cartagena handed the drugs to Williams a day before the actor died.

"As these federal charges show, The NYPD's narcotics and precinct detectives in Brooklyn North lived this case, never relenting in their investigation until they could bring a measure of justice to Michael K. Williams and his family.

It can be recalled that the New York City Medical Examiner's Office revealed that Michael K. Williams died of an accidental drug overdose, as they discovered cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and p-fluorofentanyl in his system.

The statement of the examiner's office also stated that the combined effects of the said drugs were the cause of his death.

Williams was found dead by a relative at his apartment in Kent Avenue in Brooklyn on September 6.

4 Arrested in Michael K. Williams' Death Part of a Drug Trafficking Organization

On Wednesday, the authorities also revealed that the four arrested men in connection to the death of Michael K. Williams were a part of a drug trafficking organization that reportedly operates in the Williamsburg neighborhood in New York.

The four men were reportedly part of the organization since it operated in August 2020, and the ring reportedly focused on fentanyl and heroin-laced fentanyl. U.S. Attorney's office alleged that the organization sells the drug on the street and in an apartment building.

The four men allegedly continued to sell drugs in Brooklyn and Manhattan after the death of Michael K. Williams.

