Prince Charles on Sunday was "deeply conscious" about her mother Queen Elizabeth's future desire that his spouse Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, will someday be called "Queen."

It can be recalled that Camilla's future title was still unknown when Prince Charles married her in 2005, per Fox News. The Duchess of Cornwall was not given the title Princess in honor of Charles' late wife, Dianna, who kept the title after their divorce.

On Sunday, Prince Charles addressed Queen Elizabeth's request through a statement from the Clarence House, as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall paid tribute to the Queen's 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla congratulated Queen Elizabeth for her "remarkable achievement" of serving their nation.

In addition, the Royals also commented on the Queen's request and desire regarding Camilla's future title.

"We are deeply conscious of the honor represented by my mother's wish. As we have sought together to serve and support Her majesty and the people of our communities, my darling wife have been my own steadfast support throughout," Prince Charles said.

Despite claiming that they knew about the Queen's wishes, Prince Charles did not mention whether Camilla is open to accepting the title Queen Elizabeth wants her to uphold.

The Prince of Wales then ended his statement by urging the people to "come together" and celebrate the services given by Queen Elizabeth, which according to him, will set an example "in the years to come."

Duchess Camila to Receive Queen's 'Priceless' Platinum Crown

Aside from being called a "Queen," The Daily Mail noted that Duchess Camilla will also receive Queen Elizabeth's "priceless" platinum and diamond crown when Prince Charles is made the new ruler of their sovereign.

The Queen's diamond crown features 2,800 diamonds with a large stone given to Queen Victoria in 1856 by the Sultan of Turkey.

The front of the crown holds the famous 105-carat Koh-i-Noor diamond, a stone that originated in India. The said stone is held by a detachable platinum mount.

Queen Elizabeth Wants Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, to Be Called Queen

Prince Charles's statement came after Queen Elizabeth voiced out her desire that Camilla be called "Queen" when the Prince of Wales someday ascends to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth on Saturday made her comments as she wrote her remarks on the 70th anniversary of her ascension to the throne.

"It is my sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort as she continues her own loyal service," Queen Elizbeth said, adding that she knows that people will give Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla the same support she received from the public when she ascended into the throne.

The Daily Mail noted that the plans to crown Camilla as the Queen Consort instead of Princess Consort were underway for some time.

"This is something that has been on the Prince of Wales's mind for some time, but the timing had to be right," a royal source noted.

In her written address, Queen Elizabeth also paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year after decades of serving her as consort.

"I was blessed that, in Prince Phillip, I had a partner willing to carry out the role of consort and unselfishly make the sacrifices that go with it," Queen Elizabeth said.

