Billie Eilish abruptly stopped her performance during a concert in Atlanta Saturday, as she noticed that one of her fans in the audience had difficulty in breathing.

The incident occurred in Atlanta's State Farm Arena, with the concert packed with her fans, per TMZ.

In a recorded video from an Instagram user with the handle @wishyouwerebil, the singer was seen rushing to an area near the fan who had difficulty breathing when she became aware of the situation, during her "Happier Than Ever, The World Tour."

READ NEXT: Billie Eilish Lashes out on Texas Abortion Law During Austin City Limits 2021

Billie Eilish Throws Shade at Travis Scott

Entertainment Tonight noted that the "Lovely" singer immediately stopped the event and called for medical aid.

"You need an inhaler," Eliesh asked the fan as she quickly turned to her team, asking for the remedy. She then assured the fan, who was not identified, that they have the remedy.

The singer then instructed the people around the fan to not "crowd" her surroundings and to "give" her some time to breathe.

In another video posted by the Instagram user, Eilish was seen asking the fan she helped to come out and ask her if she was okay.

"You need to come out or are you okay? Sure?" Eilish asked the fan as she mouthed I love you to the fan.

After the incident was fixed, TMZ noted that Eilish threw shade at Travis Scott, saying that she "wait[s] for people to be okay" before she keeps going with her performance.

To be clear, Eilish did not blatantly mention Travis Scott's name during her comments, but reports noted that her statement about the safety of her fans got huge cheers from the audience.

Eilish's comments came as rumors surfaced earlier this year that she is one of the artists who will replace Travis Scott in this year's Coachella. According to Capital FM, Eilish and Swedish House Mafia could appear at the festival. However, the organizers of the event have not yet issued an official statement regarding the matter.

It can be recalled that Travis Scott was placed under scrutiny after at least 10 people were killed during his "Astroworld Festival." However, in a radio interview, the rapper reiterated that he did not hear the screams of his fans, who urged him to stop his performance.

Travis Scott also furthered that his vision on stage was limited during that time and that pyrotechnics also made it difficult for him to grasp what was happening during that time.

Other Times Billie Eilish Stopped Her Concert

It was not the first time that Billie Eilish stopped her concert over her concerns for her audience.

In September, the "Bored" singer stopped a performance during The Governor's Ball in New York City.

The singer was reported to call out the security of the festival for not doing anything about the disturbance she noticed while singing on stage.

"Security why aren't you paying attention, like for real," Billie Eilish said. The singer then asked the audience if they were okay and "good" after the performance, as the fans replied with a cheer.

READ NEXT: Travis Scott Faces New Milion-Dollar Lawsuit Filed by Astroworld Security Guards After Texas Concert Tragedy

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written By: Joshua Summers

WATCH: Billie Eilish Replacing Travis Scott at Coachella?! - From Clevver News