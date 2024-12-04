En español

Dembow artist El Alfa has announced through his press team that he is indefinitely suspending the remainder of his U.S. tour, 'El Mejor del Planeta,' just days before its conclusion due to health issues.

According to an official statement, El Alfa must take an immediate break to begin treatment for vocal cord nodules—non-cancerous cysts caused by excessive or improper use of the voice.

"We inform you that the artist El Alfa must take an immediate hiatus from his tour due to vocal complications, specifically nodules on his vocal cords, making it impossible to continue with the scheduled activities of the 'El Mejor del Planeta USA Tour,'" the Dominican singer's team stated.

Issues with his vocal cords make sense given the grueling schedule of his tour, which began on September 8 in Mesa, Arizona. Since then, he has performed with minimal rest in cities like Chicago, IL, Atlanta, GA, and Miami, FL.

His last concert before the postponement was at the Kaseya Center in Miami, home of the NBA's Miami Heat. Shortly afterward is when the singer reportedly began noticing the issue.

The remaining dates of the tour included stops in Buffalo, NY (December 3), Newark, NJ (December 5), Bridgeport, CT (December 7), and a final stop in Fairfax, VA (December 8).

Fans will now have to wait for the rescheduled dates, which, given their proximity to the end of 2024, are likely to occur in 2025.

"We are working to reschedule the remaining tour dates and other related activities. Out of respect and responsibility to his fans, we invite those who need to request ticket refunds to do so starting next week. We deeply appreciate your understanding and support during this time," the statement added.

The announcement comes as El Alfa continues to enjoy success with his hit single 'Este,' a song he described as designed to get his fans dancing to the fullest.