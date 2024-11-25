En español

Panamanian reggaeton artist Sech, born Carlos Isaías Morales, has made a powerful comeback to the music scene with renewed energy and an inspiring story to share.

After a period of introspection and personal transformation, Sech has opened up about his journey to success, marked by significant weight loss and a fresh focus on his career.

In a recent appearance on the podcast 'Club 113,' Sech candidly discussed his long-standing battle with obesity, revealing a turning point when severe back pain led him to seek medical advice.

Medical evaluations highlighted the risks to his health, prompting him to begin a weight-loss journey that resulted in shedding nearly 100 pounds (about 45 kg). This transformation not only changed his physical appearance but also reshaped his mindset and approach to life and music.

"This process taught me to prioritize myself in every aspect of my life," Sech shared. This newfound perspective is deeply reflected in his music, which now carries messages of resilience and personal growth.

His return to music is marked by the release of his new single, 'Toy Perdido,' unveiled a few weeks ago. Blending reggaeton, R&B, and dancehall rhythms, the song showcases an evolution in his musical style.

It serves as both a testament to his artistic growth and a declaration of leaving behind what no longer serves him. 'Toy Perdido' has become an anthem of liberation and renewal, resonating with those on their own paths of reinvention.

Sech has also announced his highly anticipated album, 'Tranki, Todo Pasa,' set for release on November 29, 2024. "Every song is a page of my story," he explained, noting that the album delves into themes of letting go, farewells, and finding peace amid chaos. "It's my way of reminding myself that everything in life has its time, even pain," he reflected on social media.

Although Sech has been offstage for several months, he has gradually revealed tracks from the album. "I've spent months working and dedicating myself to bringing you the best version of me," he shared. The album also includes moments captured on his phone during times of sadness, joy, and the challenges central to his transformation.

Over the past year, Sech has continued collaborating with prominent artists in the urban genre. He recently featured on 'THE ACADEMY: SEGUNDA MISIÓN' alongside Los Avengers, cementing his position in Latin music.

He also delivered standout performances at Mexico's Baja Beach Fest and captivated over 80,000 fans at Madrid's Santiago Bernabéu Stadium during Karol G's 'Mañana Será Bonito' tour.

These appearances have not only solidified his career but also allowed him to reconnect with fans after time away from the stage. With renewed energy and commitment to his craft, Sech continues to captivate audiences, making every performance unforgettable.