En español

An Iron Maiden concert in São Paulo, Brazil, ended on a bittersweet note as drummer Nicko McBrain bid farewell to the band after 42 years. In a heartfelt announcement on social media, McBrain revealed his decision to retire from touring to spend more time with family and friends.

Joining the band in 1982, McBrain played a crucial role in Iron Maiden's rise as one of the most iconic rock bands in history.

"After much consideration, I am both sad and happy to announce my decision to step away from the intense lifestyle of extended tours. Today, Saturday, December 7, São Paulo will be my final show with Iron Maiden. I wish the band the best of success in the future," McBrain wrote.

An Announcement from Iron Maiden pic.twitter.com/MzFfb8DC4A — Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) December 7, 2024

Though not part of the original lineup created by Steve Harris in 1975, he became a fan favorite thanks to his mastery of the drum kit.

Despite his departure, McBrain expressed his intention to remain connected to Iron Maiden in a different capacity. He also plans to focus on personal projects, including business ventures.

"I will remain part of the Iron Maiden family and collaborate on various projects that my longtime representatives, Rod Smallwood and Andy Taylor, have planned for me. Additionally, I will work on personal projects and dedicate myself to my existing businesses," McBrain stated.

Homenagem do público ao baterista Nicko McBrain, que faz neste momento seu último show com o Iron Maiden. pic.twitter.com/3H6k9Um26q — José Norberto Flesch (@jnflesch) December 8, 2024

In his farewell letter, he fondly reflected on his time touring with the band. The ongoing 'The Future Past World Tour,' which began in May 2023, marked the end of his road with Maiden.

"Touring with Maiden for the last 42 years has been an incredible journey! To my loyal fans, you made it all worthwhile—I love you," he said, expressing gratitude to his family, children, and bandmates.

This was Nicko McBrain's farewell at yesterday's concert with Iron Maiden. pic.twitter.com/PhRIR5PDHC — 🎸 Rock History 🎸 (@historyrock_) December 8, 2024

The health issues behind McBrain's departure

McBrain's retirement is partly due to health challenges stemming from a stroke he suffered in 2023.

The stroke affected the right side of his body, limiting his ability to play the drums. After extensive physical therapy and unwavering determination, McBrain returned to drumming but admitted he never fully regained his former skills.

"It's not the Nicko of old, not even close. But at least a part of me is still here," he shared after his first performance on 'The Future Past World Tour.'

In an appearance on 'The Washington Tattoo' podcast, McBrain expressed frustration about no longer being able to play one of the band's iconic tracks, 'The Trooper.' "I don't play 'The Trooper' anymore because I just can't... It's the speed. I can do it slowly, but I've had to focus on maintaining the groove of the song," he said in early 2024.

Nonetheless, during his final show in São Paulo, McBrain played 'The Trooper' one last time, delivering a slightly slower yet equally heartfelt rendition.

Este hombre sin lugar a dudas hace vibrar la batería!

Te contagia con esa pasión por lo que toca!



Una verdadera leyenda de la batería del heavy metal... Nicko McBrain.



Esta gira fue especial y por suerte muchos lo pudimos disfrutar a el con MAIDEN.



"The Trooper" /////////NICKO pic.twitter.com/hZNvdTuGnP — 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐚𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐜. (@GoticSoledad) December 7, 2024

Throughout his health struggles, the band supported him, even adjusting setlists to accommodate his abilities.

McBrain's successor

Within 24 hours of McBrain's announcement, Iron Maiden confirmed that Steve Dawson would take over as drummer.

Read more: V from BTS Suffering From A Rare Disease that is Complicating His Military Service

Dawson, a member of Steve Harris's side project British Lion for the past 12 years, is a seasoned session drummer with extensive touring experience.

An Announcement from Iron Maiden



As The Future Past Tour concludes after 81 shows to over 1.4 million fans, from Ljubljana to the Coachella Valley and from Western Australia to Sao Paulo, Iron Maiden are delighted to announce that stepping in behind the kit for 2025 is a name… pic.twitter.com/p3R0YZNpNn — Iron Maiden (@IronMaiden) December 8, 2024

He will debut with Iron Maiden on the 'Run For Your Lives Tour,' set to kick off on May 27, 2025, in Budapest, Hungary.