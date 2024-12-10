En español

Singer, producer, and dancer Bruno Mars is back in the spotlight but this time, it's not for his chart-topping hits, but for an exciting collaboration with the iconic Hello Kitty.

Following his successful world tour and the release of his new single, 'Die With a Smile,' featuring Lady Gaga, the American artist has taken an unexpected turn by teaming up with the famous Japanese cat for a buzzworthy project: a Hello Kitty-themed café in Las Vegas.

The partnership was announced via Hello Kitty's official Twitter account (now known as X), revealing that this collaboration is more than just a project—it's a unique experience blending Mars' musical world with Hello Kitty's adorable aesthetic.

The café promises to be a haven for fans, offering delicious dishes and drinks in a pink, whimsical setting synonymous with Hello Kitty.

Bruno Mars and Hello Kitty fans wasted no time expressing their excitement across social media with comments and posts.

Leaked photos showcase a vibrant space filled with charming details celebrating both the singer and the beloved cat.

What can visitors expect?

The café offers more than just a culinary experience—it features a variety of merchandise inspired by Bruno Mars and Hello Kitty.

From t-shirts and caps to tote bags and keychains, the collection allows fans to take a piece of this collaboration home.

The menu caters to coffee enthusiasts and sweet tooths alike, with colorful frappés and themed desserts that reflect Hello Kitty's playful essence and Mars' unique style.

Located in the heart of Las Vegas, the café is set to be a must-see attraction for visitors to the entertainment capital known as 'Sin City.' With its lively décor and cozy ambiance, it's the perfect spot to unwind after a day of activities. Open until the end of December, this vibrant destination is not to be missed.

The collaboration between Bruno Mars and Hello Kitty has created a café that offers not only delicious food but also a visually pleasing and savory immersive experience. Mars will also be present for a meet & greet at the restaurant on Wednesday, December 18th.

Don't miss the chance to visit this magical place!