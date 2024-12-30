En español

With New Year's Eve just around the corner, chances are your outfit is already planned. But have you chosen the right color to welcome 2025 in the best possible way?

Traditions and sayings often suggest specific colors to attract love, abundance, wealth, and good luck—and Feng Shui is one practice that offers clear guidance on what to wear and what to avoid like the plague.

Feng Shui, an ancient Chinese philosophy, focuses on attracting positive energy and harmonizing with your environment. This practice also has specific color recommendations to help you start the year on the right foot.

According to Feng Shui, which literally translates to "wind-water," black should be avoided as much as possible when ringing in the new year. While it's often seen as elegant, it is believed to attract negative energy and pessimistic thoughts, blocking positive vibes.

Surprisingly, pink is another color to avoid. Despite its cheerful and vibrant appearance, Feng Shui associates it with mistrust and imbalance, potentially disturbing family harmony.

Lastly, dark blue—though sophisticated—can give off a cold vibe. It's also linked to sadness and bad luck, making it a less-than-ideal choice for New Year's Eve celebrations.

The best colors to welcome 2025

Fortunately, Feng Shui also highlights colors that can help you attract positivity as you say goodbye to 2024 and enter 2025.

If you're looking for growth and renewal, emerald green is your go-to color. It symbolizes progress and is perfect for setting the tone for personal and professional success in the coming year.

For those seeking passion, transformation, and energy to tackle new challenges, crimson red is the best choice.

If wealth and prosperity are on your mind, purple is highly recommended. This regal color is associated with abundance and financial success, making it an excellent option for a New Year's Eve look.

Whether or not you believe in the philosophy of Feng Shui, the colors you wear can set the tone for your year ahead. Now that you know which hues to embrace—and which to avoid—you can make your outfit choices confidently and welcome 2025 with style and positive energy!