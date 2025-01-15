En español

Following in the footsteps of Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, and Bad Bunny, Colombian superstar Blessd has acquired a soccer team in Europe.

Read more: The 2030 World Cup Will Be Held on Three Separate Continents

Stiven Mesa "Blessd" Londoño, who boasts over 200 million monthly streams across digital platforms, is now the principal investor in Legacy Sport Partners. The company is known for being behind the purchase of Danish football club Vendsyssel FF.

"Soccer has always been a passion of mine, and combining it with my musical career is a dream come true," Blessd shared in a press release.

"Together, we'll create something special for music and soccer fans, elevating the club to new heights in Denmark and beyond," he added.

The acquisition was made possible through a partnership involving Legacy Sports, led by Sergio Sobrero and Andrés Gutiérrez; Dimelo Jara Company, represented by Santiago Jaramillo; and Globalatino Music Partners, directed by Gustavo López.

Founded in 2013, Vendsyssel FF is renowned for its focus on youth development and its passionate fan base. Over the years the club has worked to solidify its place as a symbol of Danish football. With Blessd now at the helm, the team embarks on a new chapter.

As the majority owner, Blessd is committed to collaborating with local stakeholders to honor the club's heritage and position it as a global benchmark for football and entertainment.

Additionally, he plans to strengthen the club's youth academy and scouting programs in his native Colombia and across Latin America while exploring commercial partnerships that merge the music and sports industries.

The club's first friendly match under Blessd's ownership will take place soon in Medellín, Colombia. It will be against Atlético Nacional as part of preseason preparations and the Copa Bendita.

At just 24 years old, Blessd becomes the first Colombian reggaeton artist and the youngest musician to own a sports team, paving the way for future artists and young celebrities to follow suit.

Other celebrities investing in sports

Blessd joins a growing list of stars investing in sports. Daddy Yankee, long known for his love of baseball, owns two padel clubs: the "Flowrida Goats" in Orlando and the "10 by 20 Pádel Club" in Broward.

Bad Bunny took a different path, investing in basketball with Puerto Rico's professional league with the team, "Los Cangrejeros de Santurce."

Similarly, reggaeton artist Ozuna purchased "Los Brujos de Guayama," rebranding the team as "Los Osos de Mantí" in Puerto Rico's National Superior Basketball league.

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds acquired the football club Wrexham and is also a shareholder in the Alpine F1 racing team. Actor Matthew McConaughey co-owns Austin FC, a Major League Soccer club founded in 2018.

Women have also made their mark in sports ownership. Natalie Portman co-founded "Angel City FC," a women's soccer team in the National Women's Soccer League in the United States.

Other celebrities supporting sports ventures include Anuel, Will Ferrell, David Beckham, Elton John, Justin Timberlake, Julio Iglesias, Marc Anthony, and more.