With chants of "Shakira, hermana, ya eres mexicana," (Shakira, sister, you're Mexican now) fans warmly welcomed the Latin music superstar to what will be her home for the coming months. Although she hadn't visited Mexico since 2018, the enthusiastic reception at the Felipe Ángeles International Airport (AIFA) proved that her bond with the country remains unshaken.

Arriving on a private flight from Miami, Shakira appeared relaxed and radiant, dressed in black and sporting her signature sunglasses.

Why is Shakira in Mexico?

Shakira's visit isn't just about enjoying the beauty of Mexico; it's tied to her much-anticipated tour, 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' (Women Don't Cry Anymore).

While the tour doesn't kick off until February 11 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Shakira has decided to temporarily move to Mexico City to prepare for her shows and spend time with her children. Her tour's Mexican leg, starting on March 13, includes the most performances she'll give in any single country.

Embracing Mexico's charm

Fans showered Shakira with flowers and chocolates upon her arrival. Overwhelmed by their affection, she hugged several attendees and expressed her gratitude to the cameras, saying, "I'm so happy, my heart is bursting with excitement. I'm finally here, Mexico."

Shakira also shared what this tour means to her: "It's been a deeply healing process, not just for me but for many women. I'm thrilled to be here in Mexico, a country that has supported and understood me. I love you with all my heart."

Preparing for the tour

Shakira is no stranger to performing in Mexico. She had previously set a record as the artist with the most sold-out shows at the GNP Seguros Stadium with seven fully booked dates.

The upcoming tour promises an unforgettable show packed with energy and surprises. The singer has been rigorously rehearsing to perfect the choreography, showcasing her dedication to delivering a memorable experience for her fans.

High expectations

The excitement for the 'Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran' tour is palpable. Fans eagerly await not only her iconic hits but also new elements in her performances, including fresh talent in her band and dance team.

The tour is seen as a celebration of female empowerment, resonating deeply with her audience. It's, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated tours of 2025.