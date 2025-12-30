Texas police have released grainy dashcam footage of a teenager who has been missing since Christmas Eve.

Camila Mendoza Olmos, 19, was last seen wearing Baby blue with Black Hoodie, Baby blue Pajama bottoms, and White shoes. Police have released dashcam footage from a driver traveling on Wildhorse Parkway the morning of Christmas Eve. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office believes the footage shows Camila walking around 7 a.m. between Shetland Wind and Caspian Spring.

"We believe that it captured Camila, just walking ... alone, at least at that point, a few minutes after the video that was captured in her driveway," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said, according to PEOPLE.

Authorities had previously said that Olmos had left on foot and was in "imminent danger," PEOPLE reported.

Previous footage referred to by authorities showed Olmos searching for something in her car in her driveway before leaving on foot, ABC News reported.

"Camila's mother stated that Camila normally goes for a morning walk; however, she became concerned when Camila did not return within a reasonable period of time," sheriff's office stated according to ABC News.

