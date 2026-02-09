Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the country is currently not sending any oil to Cuba as a result of U.S. pressure on the beleaguered Caribbean country.

Speaking during her daily press conference on Monday, Sheinbaum said shipments are "currently on hold" as the country is "seeking to avoid any negative impact on Mexico and, as always, to find the best diplomatic solution for Cuba to receive fuel."

Elsewhere in the conference, Sheinbaum rejected President Donald Trump's threat to sanction countries sending oil to the country, saying "you can't hurt the people just because you disagree with the government." "It's not right. They don't have fuel for hospitals or schools. The people are suffering," she added. Mexico did send non-fuel products, as two Navy ships are en route to the island with more than 800 tons of humanitarian aid.

"Cuba and Mexico are sister nations, heirs to a long history of solidarity that we honor today," said Mexico's foreign ministry.

In the meantime, Cuba teeters on the brink of collapse. The regime said it is set to run out of fuel for airplanes on Monday, with the shortage expected to continue for a month.

The country has also begun closing tourism resorts, one of its last remaining lifelines. Bloomberg reported during the weekend that at least two large beach resorts were closing due to gasoline shortages. One said the resort is shutting down because there is no fuel for employees to get to work. Guests were relocated to another resort 30 miles away.

The Cuban regime has also begun limiting some other activities as a result of U.S. pressure. The Associated Press detailed this week in another report that public transport between provinces is experiencing limitations, and some educational establishments told workers to stay at home.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel had already warned that the country is making preparations to face "acute fuel shortages." "We'll live through tough times. These, in particular, are very tough," Diaz-Canel told press last Thursday.

Russia, a country friendly to Cuba, said the situation is "truly critical." "We are in intensive contact with our Cuban friends through diplomatic and other channels. Indeed, let's say the U.S.'s stranglehold is causing many difficulties for the country," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov.

Trump has been urging Havana to engage before its stock runs out completely.

