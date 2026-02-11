Bianca Censori, the Australian architect turned fashion muse and Kanye West's wife, has stepped into the spotlight with a surprising directness. In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, she took aim at a phenomenon that many parents (many of whom alluded to the Kardashians) might instinctively defend: children's exposure on social media.

But Censori's critique goes beyond the usual hand-wringing. It cuts to the core of a cultural shift where children are often unwitting pawns in the spectacle of online fame.

In general, or the Kardashians?

'I don't feel right watching kids perform like that,' she said to Vanity Fair, her voice steady but edged with quiet conviction. Her words grew unease in many: the idea that children are being turned into commodities in the digital age.

Censori questions where the line is drawn when children become part of a machine designed to generate clicks, likes, and profit. To her, this isn't just about overexposure. It's about the morality of turning young lives into content.

Given her close proximity to the Kardashian empire, her stepchildren, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm frequently featured on Kim Kardashian's social media, her perspective carries weight.

'You obviously have child labour, which is an extreme point of using children for other people's gain,' she said. 'But also, if you have a social media account or something where you profit off your child, where does the line get drawn for that? I feel uncomfortable with the idea that a child becomes part of a machine.'

She suggests that early fame, especially when it's curated and monetised, might inflict lasting damage. Her words seem to serve as a quiet protest against a culture that celebrates children's public lives while often neglecting the potential emotional toll.

'Overexposure at a young age does, what I would say, probably does damage,' she told the outlet.

Uncensored, unapologetic nudity in public

Yet, what makes this striking isn't just her critique, but her own unapologetic attitude towards her public image. Bianca Censori's penchant for revealing outfits and her bold, sometimes provocative statements seem to clash with conventional notions of modesty.

She openly admits she's never lost sleep over negative reactions, her philosophy, it appears, is rooted in the importance of authentic self-expression.

'I've never gone home and cried myself to sleep over anything anyone has said,' she remarked. 'Because it interests me when the reaction is not the intention, because that's just what lives within everybody,' she added.

'I was explaining this to somebody once, and he said, 'Well, your intention was lost.' It's okay that the intention was lost. It doesn't matter. I was able to express myself. That's all that mattered,' she continued.

Defends husband Kanye West

However, beneath her defiant exterior lies a more vulnerable narrative, one shaped by her relationship with West and the chaos that surrounds him.

She described her role as a steadying presence amid his turbulent episodes, particularly his recent struggles with bipolar disorder and the inflammatory comments that have made headlines worldwide. Her reflection on these moments, the comparison of her efforts to performing CPR.

'All I can do is always just be there and help. This year was a lot like doing CPR for months. I have the love and empathy for him to be able to do that, and I understand that the world doesn't,' she said in the interview.

What cannot be ignored is how her openness coincides with West's own tumultuous journey. His recent public apologies, admitting to a manic episode that spiralled into destructive behaviour.

Meanwhile, the narrative around West's co-parenting with Kim Kardashian unfolds with its own bitter irony. Kardashian's candid remarks about her efforts to shield their children from the fallout her fears about what they might see online highlight the fragile balance of protecting children in an era of relentless digital exposure.

Originally published on IBTimes UK