Moments before a session began in Honduras' National Congress, opposition lawmaker Gladys Aurora López was injured in an explosive attack on Jan. 8, collapsing to the floor before being taken to a local hospital in Tegucigalpa.

López, a member of the opposition National Party, was speaking with reporters alongside fellow lawmakers minutes before the session, which was set to address the results of the presidential election that declared National Party candidate Nasry Asfura the winner.

Este jueves, la congresista derechista Gladys Aurora López fue víctima de un intento de asesinato en el Congreso Nacional de Honduras mediante un artefacto explosivo.



En ese momento, manifestantes de izquierdas favorables a la presidenta saliente, la narcoterrorista socialista… pic.twitter.com/eUDKO6FdHB — Vloonk (@vloonk) January 9, 2026

According to images published on social media and witness accounts collected by EFE, López was standing near an elevator and was accompanied by colleagues and police officers when the attack occurred. As she answered questions about media access to Congress, an explosive device detonated nearby, causing injuries to her back and head.

Asfura, Honduras' president elect, condemned the incident and told a local television outlet that he hoped López was "in good health."

"I do not want to believe this was truly political," Asfura said, according to EFE. "These are things that cannot keep happening. There was a clear election, a new president and a new Congress. We must all respect the law, work in peace and provide answers to the people." Asfura is scheduled to take office Jan. 27.

Following the attack, Honduras' National Civil Police and the armed forces increased security inside and outside the Congress building.

Police and military personnel were deployed around the perimeter, where a small group of demonstrators identified as supporters of the governing Liberty and Refoundation Party gathered chanting "vote by vote" while calling for a recount and rejecting Asfura's victory.

Originally published on Latin Times