Mexican authorities seized rocket launchers as part of their Sunday operation against the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG).

The Sunday raids claimed the life of CJNG leader Ruben "Nemesio" Oseguera Cervantes and resulted in widespread violence, Fox News reported.

According to the network, the firepower of the CJNG has been a concern for Mexican authorities since a military helicopter was downed in 2015 rocket-propelled grenades.

NBC News detailed that the killing of El Mencho provoked a violent reaction from CJNG throughout Mexico, with cartel operatives torching cars to block roads. The network reported that authorities worked to clear some 250 such flaming roadblocks across 20 different states.

Among the other military-style equipment seized in the raids were armored vehicles and what Fox News described as heavy weapons. The raid was far from being a standard police operation, with Fox News noting that Mexican Special Forces participated with the Mexican Air Force providing support.

A Mexican general detailed that forces managed to find and kill the drug lord after tracking down a lover of his.

Speaking during President Claudia Sheinbaum's daily press conference, General Ricardo Trevilla Trejo detailed the operation that led to El Mencho's killing.

He said that military intelligence managed to locate a man close to one of El Mencho's lovers, allowing them to determine his location. Once the person left the premise, officers confirmed that El Mencho stayed there. Forces then moved on to detain him, engaging in a shootout with cartel operatives there.

Trevilla Trejo noted that that El Mencho tried to escape while leaving a group of operatives behind to slow down government forces. He made it to a nearby wood, but forces pinned him down and wounded him. El Mencho was taken to a helicopter heading to Mexico City, but he died on the way.

The strike was part of an operation in the mountains of Jalisco and was framed as a major security success for President Claudia Sheinbaum's government.

