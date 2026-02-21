Rep. Carlos Giménez said he believes Venezuelan top official Diosdado Cabello should face prosecution in the United States and questioned why U.S. authorities have not acted yet.

In an interview with Voz News, Giménez said, "I don't understand why we haven't arrested that person," adding that if he were in power, he would ask Venezuela's current leadership "please, hand that person over to American justice," noting that there are individuals in Venezuela who "not only have rewards on them, they have charges against them."

Asked whether Cabello and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino should face justice in the United States, Giménez replied, "Yes. Yesterday."

His remarks come amid shifting political conditions in Venezuela following the removal of Nicolás Maduro from power earlier this year and the installation of new interim leadership headed by Delcy Rodríguez, a senior official during the Maduro era.

U.S. officials have pressed Venezuelan authorities to release political prisoners detained under Maduro's rule and, although Rodríguez has released hundreds of detainees in recent weeks, human rights organizations have criticized delays in freeing all of them.

Giménez, a Republican who has supported U.S. pressure campaigns targeting Venezuelan officials, has praised those releases on social media, saying back in late January that Rodríguez was "ceding to the pressure" of the president and calling for "freedom for all political prisoners in Venezuela." He added at the time that he was pleased that more detainees had been freed but added that he wants "all prisoners free today."

Cabello, a senior figure in Venezuela's ruling party and current interior minister, has drawn attention from analysts who say internal divisions within the governing coalition could affect relations with Washington. Venezuelan political scientist Juan Manuel Trak told local Efecto Cocuyo during the weekend that Cabello could influence stability in the country depending on how security forces respond to protests or unrest, which in turn could affect U.S. interests, including energy cooperation.

Other analysts say Cabello's position reflects a balance within Venezuela's leadership between cooperating with U.S. demands and maintaining internal control. He has also publicly defended the detention conditions of opposition figures released under restrictions, warning that anyone who attempts to "set the streets on fire" could be detained again.

A U.S. reward of $25 million remains in place for information leading to Cabello's arrest.

